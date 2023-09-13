Editors’ Note

by Omala Snyder and Street Roberts |

August did indeed slip away like a moment in time, as Taylor Swift sings on “folklore,” and a new page turns as fall at Dartmouth arrives. Soft and crisp September days are here, and while the evening is coming earlier, the air is still dewy with the nostalgia of summer. Soon, as the days pass and we reach the familiar midpoint of the term, that nostalgia will stay a while, like an old friend that you have missed seeing on the Green. It will settle in the way you curl up in your favorite old chair in Sanborn.

This week, our writers dive into the nostalgia that sophomore summer has left behind and seniors’ realizations as they approach their final year. Another Mirror writer documents her summer study abroad through her camera, and a writer sits down with an anthropology professor to discuss her new book.

Before academic obligations start to build, extracurriculars consume our evenings and football games amp up, we want to remind you that while summer fades into a distant memory, the start of a new school year promises many excitements. The joy of the leaves turning into a dusty red and the plethora of pumpkins appearing around us — whether on your trip to CVS or on a walk around Occom — are among the little things to get used to. There are similarities between the gleaming faces of freshmen frantically looking for their class building and washed up seniors sauntering to their friend’s houses. We are curious and open-minded toward the spontaneity this year will bring.