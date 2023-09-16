Advance Transit extends service on weekdays and Saturday

Advance Transit held Community feedback sessions over the spring and summer.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

In a campus-wide email sent today, Dartmouth Student Government announced extended service on Advance Transit buses on weekdays, in addition to service on Saturdays. Bus service expansion became effective on Sept. 11, according to Advance Transit’s website. The Valley News first reported on increased service back in May.

Several community feedback sessions on possible route changes took place in the spring and summer, the Valley News reported.

On weekdays, bus service on the Blue Route extends till 9:03 p.m., bus service on the Red Route extends till 8:50 p.m., bus service on the Green Route extends till 8:32 p.m. and bus service on the Orange Route extends till 8:35 p.m. Previously, several routes ran as late as 7:10, according to a press release from Advance Transit.

Saturday service varies by line; the Blue-Red Route will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; the Orange Route will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while the Green Route will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Previously, DSG advocated for increased Advance Transit bus service. Jessica Chiriboga ’24 and Kiara Ortiz ’24 ran on a platform that included increased accessibility for students, such as Advance transit service on weekends.