Neon Trees, Cochise to perform at Green Key concert

Frank, this year’s Battle of the Bands winner and a student DJ will also perform at the event.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Neon Trees and Cochise will perform as guest artists at the 2023 Green Key concert on May 19, the Programming Board announced today via Instagram. The concert is scheduled to take place on Gold Coast Lawn at 7:00 p.m.

Cochise is slated to perform after both student band, Frank, which won the annual Battle of the Bands competition on April 28, and the winner of the Duel of the DJs contest, who has not yet been selected. Neon Trees will be the closing performance of the concert.

“We are excited to be able to provide both student band and student DJ representation this year,” the Programming Board wrote.

Green Key survey results — which asked students about their musical preferences for the concert — indicated that the guest artists reflected respondents’ top performer and top two genre choices. More than 86% of respondents said they had “expressed interest” in one of the guest artists, while 64% of respondents stated that they would be “very interested,” according to the Programming Board.

Cochise, a Jamaican-American, Florida-based rapper, first gained popularity in 2019 after the release of hit singles “Hatchback” and “Redhead.” His platinum-certified single “Tell ‘Em,” released in 2021, reached number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2022, Cochise was named as a member of XXL Magazine’s 2022 Freshman Class and released his second studio album, “The Inspection.”

Indie-pop band Neon Trees originally rose to prominence in 2008 as an opener for The Killers. The band has subsequently gone onto release such alternative, chart-topping hits as 5x platinum “Everybody Talks,” as well as “Animal” and “Sleeping with a Friend.” Neon Trees released their fourth studio album, “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me,” in 2020.