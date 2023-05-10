Editors' Note

by Omala Snyder , Street Roberts and Tess Bowler |

With just a few weeks left of the term, time seems to slip through our fingers. Students snap graduation photos outside of Baker, smoothie-drinking sundress wearers dot the Green and the sun’s shimmering rays set later each day. Memories made this year are starting to settle, and we hope that you take some time for yourself this week to reflect on how this term has felt for you.

This week at Mirror, one writer celebrates the impact that the DALI Lab has had over the last 10 years, while another spotlights professors’ opinions on ChatGPT and how its impact continues to shape education. We learn from a writer about the longstanding tradition of Alpha Chi Alpha fraternity’s annual Pigstick party and later discuss Dartmouth’s position within the U.S News rankings and what this means to students. And, just in time for Hanover elections, one writer reports on out-of-state student voting in New Hampshire.

Week 7 has also brought us — fingers crossed — permanent sunshine. So, whether you’re coming to the end of your first year or your last, we hope you’ve finally gotten a break from school to soak it all in, from splashes into the chilly ripples of the river to snoozes under the warmth of the Hanover sun to maybe even an article or two from yours truly.