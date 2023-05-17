Editors' Note

by Omala Snyder , Street Roberts and Tess Bowler |

Rock ‘n’ roll, Dartmouth – welcome to Week 8! Between the building anticipation for Green Key, the ubiquitous sickness around campus and the lead up to finals, it really feels like we’re in the home stretch. Now all we have to do now is make it through this marathon of a weekend. Though there will be very few quiet moments this week, maybe you can flip through some of our articles in between games of meniscus, Block Party and those public DFMOs that people are totally not going to think of every time they see you for the next few years.

This week at Mirror, one writer spotlights the Howe Library in Hanover and its history, while another investigates the student body’s knowledge of STIs on Dartmouth’s campus. Then it’s time to rock ‘n’ roll with an in-depth look at Dartmouth’s band scene, and how it’s expanded in recent years. Finally, one writer talks with ex-student athletes about their rationale behind dropping their sports, and another reflects on her experience at Dartmouth fraternities, while taking a wider look at their culture.

But, seriously, Dartmouth — stay safe out there and have a fun Greek Key weekend. Hope to see you next week, same time, same place, for one of our last editions of the academic year.