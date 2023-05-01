Despite solid performances, women’s softball struggles to overcome losing streak, falling to Princeton, Holy Cross and Yale

The Big Green women’s softball team has proved to be a competitor in the Ivy League, but the team struggles to gain successful momentum.

by Ava Politis |

Source: Courtesy of the Dartmouth Athletics Department

The Big Green women’s softball team fell to Princeton University at the Dartmouth Softball Park for their final home series this season. The double header on Friday started off strong in the Big Green’s favor, but the Tigers were able to shift momentum by clinching the following two games.

Kelly Beaupre ’24 scored her seventh home-run of the season, resulting in a 7-0 win for the Big Green. Despite Dartmouth’s strong start, Princeton was able to gain footing in the second match on Friday and win 4-1.

In their final match, Princeton won in a closely contested match 10-9. The Tigers’ one-run advantage allowed them to secure the win and clinch the top seed in the Ivy League Tournament. This is the first series Dartmouth has lost against Princeton since 2012.

The previous weekend, Yale University swept the Big Green in a three-game series, dropping to fifth place in the Ivy League, making it difficult to gain momentum. Dartmouth then lost to the College of the Holy Cross the following week.

Yale reclaimed its fourth place spot in the Ivy League after dominating in competition against Dartmouth. Holy Cross then hosted the Big Green on Tuesday and defeated the Big Green 2-1.

The losses had hurt Dartmouth’s chances of playing in the Ivy League Tournament, as only the top four teams compete in the tournament.

“We are going into the Princeton weekend trying to battle and prove ourselves,” said Maria Angelino ’23. “Whether the outcome is a win or not, we just want to show people that we shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Rachel McCarroll ’25 took the circle at 5K Coral Park and reached a new milestone as she recorded her 100th-career strikeout in the third inning.

“Rachel is just a tank,” said Angelino. “You don’t have to tell her anything as she’ll go out there and pitch lights out.”

McCarroll got the next out, but the Bulldogs were able to cash in two runs before McCarroll finished the inning, giving Yale an early 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added three more runs to their lead in the fourth inning and added four more in the fifth inning to make the score 9-0. Due to the mercy rule, the game ended after the fifth inning, allowing Yale to advance to fourth place in the standings.

The Big Green only had three hits that game courtesy of Mary Beth Cahalan ’24, Beaupre and Angelino. In hopes of reclaiming fourth place, the Big Green went to face off against the Bulldogs during a double header on Saturday.

The Big Green would be the first to strike this time as Angelino’s performance brought Alaana Panu ’25 home to score for Dartmouth. Yale responded with two runs, giving them a 2-1 lead in the second inning. The Bulldogs dominated the third inning to extend their lead to 4-1.

Yale’s Lauren Perren struck in the bottom of the fifth inning as she pelted a two-run homer and by the end of the fifth, the Bulldogs led 7-1. The Big Green retaliated in the sixth as Ashley Frantz ’26 and Lauren Ben-Ezra ’26 hit back-to-back singles to cut Yale’s lead to 7-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Big Green’s batters came alive. Beaupre, Panu and Kate Farren ’23 hit a trio of singles to load the bases. Farren was 3 for 4 this game. Angelino then slapped a double into leftfield to bring home Beaupre and Farren, forcing Yale to bring in a new pitcher.

“When it comes down to the end of the game, we lock in and say let’s get it done right,” said Frantz.

Yale’s pitching pulled through however and clinched the 7-5 win.

Izzy Kam ’24 started in the circle to kickoff the second game of the double header on Saturday. Beaupre drove in the first run of the game in the first inning to give the Big Green a 1-0 lead.

Yale continuously loaded up the bases to put pressure on the Big Green. The bases were loaded in the third inning for the Bulldogs and a bases-clearing double brought in three more runs to extend the Bulldog’s lead to 6-1. Angelino picked up another RBI in the top of the sixth to cut Yale’s lead to 6-2.

The Big Green once again put themselves in a position in the top of the seventh inning where they had a chance to shift momentum. Ben-Ezra started the rally with her single as Farren brought her home. Panu hit a sacrifice fly, and Jenna Brown ’25 singled to make it a one-run game.

Despite Dartmouth outhitting Yale 12-7, the Bulldogs came out victorious, defeating Dartmouth 6-5 to complete the series sweep.

In hopes of ending the losing streak, the Big Green took on the College of the Holy Cross at Worcester on Tuesday. Dartmouth once again took the early lead as they led 1-0 in the bottom of the first as Cahalan hit a grounder. This would be the only run Dartmouth would score this game.

The Big Green was able to load the bases in the third, but the Crusaders' pitching staff was able to get out of the sticky situation.

“They were hitting their pitches and doing a good job,” Ben-Ezra said of the Crusaders’ pitching staff.

McCarroll had another incredible performance as she pitched six innings and struck out 4. Although she only gave up 2 runs, Holy Cross won 2-1.

“We all just wanted to push really hard to get a hit so bad that we were swinging outside of our zones,” said Frantz.

The Big Green will compete against Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The double header on Saturday and the match on Sunday will be streamed on ESPN+.