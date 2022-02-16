The Weekend Roundup: Week 7

Big Green basketball saw yet more rough losses, track and field competed at Yale and Boston University, and men’s hockey took down Yale in this week’s roundup.

by Maia Stewart and Lizzy Strapp |

Women’s basketball

On Feb. 8, Dartmouth women’s basketball suffered a 55-38 loss at the hands of Brown University in Providence, RI. Allie Harland ’23 led the way for Dartmouth with 14 points, draining four of five 3-point attempts. Dartmouth trailed consistently in the first half, going into the break down 36-20. In the second half, Dartmouth played a bit better, matching Brown basket for basket in the early third and winning the fourth quarter. However, it was not enough to close the early lead the Bears had made for themselves, and the Big Green ended up losing by 17.

On Saturday, Dartmouth fell to Princeton University — undefeated in the Ivy League — at home 70-48. Dartmouth’s record now stands at 2-20, 0-9 (Ivy League).

The game started with a basket from Dartmouth’s Jimena Abejon ’22, but Princeton quickly responded with eight straight points. Tori Page ’25, who scored 16 points on Saturday, had two early threes to keep Dartmouth in the game. In the second quarter, the Big Green went on a run of their own, scoring nine straight points to tie the score at 19-19. The Tigers fought back, however, and by the end of half were back out in front 29-21. Princeton owned the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points within the first three minutes of the quarter. The Big Green started strong in the fourth, with 5 early points from Mia Curtis ’24. But despite winning the quarter 19-15, Dartmouth did not have enough in the tank to overcome Princeton’s hefty lead.

Next weekend, Dartmouth will take on Cornell University and Columbia University on the road.

Men’s basketball

Dartmouth men’s basketball was trampled by Princeton University, losing 85-40 in the team’s worst conference loss in 55 years. With the loss, the Big Green’s record slides to 5-15, 2-7 (Ivy). Aaryn Rai ’21 put up 12 points for Dartmouth, but it was not enough to combat Princeton’s domination. The Tiger’s defense suffocated the Dartmouth offense, which shot just 23% from the field and made only one of its 20 attempts from 3-point land; In contrast, Princeton went 12 for 26 from behind the arc. Once Princeton’s lead became insurmountable in the second half, both teams pulled their starters.

Dartmouth will host Cornell University on Friday in Leede Arena at 7 p.m.

Women’s track and field



Dartmouth women’s track and field raced in the Boston University Hemery Valentine Invitational last Friday. In the 1000m, Julia Fenerty ’23 placed second with a time of 2:45.65. In the 60m dash, Joy Enaohwo ’25 placed fifth. In the mile, Anya Hirschfeld ’23 hit a PR with a time of 4:57.18 and Corinne Robitaille ’23 also hit a PR with an impressive 4:48.95. In the 3k, Natalie Shapiro ’24 finished in just 9:44.10 and Abigail Brazil GR tied her own PR with a time of 9:50.10. Isabella Chao ’22 ran the 5k in 17:16.96 — good for a PR and fifth overall in the Ivy League this year. In the 800m, team captain Arianna Gragg ’22 finished in 2:11.74, another PR.

On Saturday, Dartmouth competed in the Giegengack Invitational at Yale University. Lily Lockhart ’21 had a PR of 14.59m in the shot put, earning sixth place in program history. Lockhart also performed well in the weight throw, winning first place with a distance of 19.80m. With a PR of 8.88 in the 60m hurdles, Anoush Krafian ’22 earned the fifth best time in program history. Krafian also proved to be the Big Green’s anchor in the 4x400 relay race, running the last leg of the Big Green’s second-place effort (3:56.13) in just 56.4 seconds. Back at BU, the distance medley relay team came in third place, claiming the second best time in the Ivy League.

Men’s track and field

Dartmouth men’s track and field took part in both Yale University’s Giegengack Invitational and Boston University’s Valentine Invitational on Saturday.

At BU, Miles Epstein ’23 finished 4th in the 60m dash and PRed in the 200m dash with a time of 21.48, good for seventh. In the 1000m, Isaac Weber ’22 finished 11th and Thomas Lingard ’22 came in 12th. Julien Hinz ’22 had a time of 1:51.81 in the 800m, a PR for him. Jacob Winslow ’23 ran his mile in 4:01.83, placing him fourth in all-time Dartmouth history. The distance relay team finished fifth and now rank 15th in NCAA indoor rankings.

At Yale, Michael Gabriel ’24 competed well in the weight throw, throwing a distance of 17.95m — good for aPR and a third place finish. Gabriel also threw a season best of 14.16m in the shot put. Ben Pable ’25 came in fourth in the weight throw, earning a new PR of 17.89m, as well as securing a lifetime record of 14.09m in the shot put. The 4x400 team was victorious with a time of 3.23.20.

Ski

In Lyme and Hanover this week, the Dartmouth ski team won both Nordic events on the first day of the Big Green’s home carnival, finishing with 247 points. Luke Allan ’25 finished second in the men’s 10k with a time of 28:43.6. Another freshman, Walter Magil ’25, came just short of the podium, finishing in fourth place. Cameron Wolfe ’23 earned the Big Green another top ten finish with his seventh place finish.

On the women’s side, Jasmine Drolet ’25 finished first in the women’s 5k with a time of 16:06.4, winning by more than 30 seconds. Rena Schwartz ’22 placed fifth and Callie Young ’22 came in ninth to net Dartmouth three top ten finishes.

The Dartmouth women’s alpine skiers had three top five finishes: Hannah Utter ’21 (first place), Ellie Curtis ’22 (third place) and Gwen Wattenmaker ’23 (fourth). For the men, Kalle Wagner ’21 scraped third place to put Dartmouth on the podium.

On Saturday, the second day of the carnival, Dartmouth came in second to the University of Vermont. Allan did it again, winning the men’s 10k free for the second time this weekend. Magil finished in fifth and Wolfe finished 17th, giving the Big Green 113 points. For the women, Drolet had another strong finish, pulling out second place and missing first by less than a second. Saturday’s slalom counted double towards the team score. The men put up 106 points towards the cause, but the women were unable to repeat their Friday performance. With a combined time of 1:39.94, Wagner came in second while Oliver Morgan ’25 came in ninth with a time of 1:41.28. For the women, Carly Elsinger ’25 came in 13th and Mikaela O’Brien ’21 placed 22nd.

Dartmouth skiing will travel to the Middlebury Carnival next weekend starting on Feb. 18.

Men’s tennis

The Dartmouth men’s tennis team was defeated by Pennsylvania State University earlier this week. The score was 1-4, leaving the Big Green with a current record of 3-1.

Dartmouth had a promising start to the match, clinching the doubles point with wins at the first and second positions. Dominik Pauli ’23 and Anders Gibbons ’23 claimed the first victory, winning 6-3, and Pierce Widdecombe ’22 and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 followed suit with a close 7-5 win.

Despite losing four consecutive singles matches, the Big Green didn’t make it easy for the Nittany Lions. Two matches were close, both going to three sets, and the fifth position’s match was in its third set before ending early.

The team plays in the ECAC Indoor Championship at Cornell University from Feb. 18 to 20.

Women’s tennis

This weekend the Dartmouth women’s tennis team competed in the ECAC Indoor Championship in Ithaca, New York, suffering two tough losses to second-seeded Harvard University and sixth-seeded Brown University, but finishing strong with a win against host-team Cornell University. The team finished seventh in the tournament overall.

The Crimson were victorious in doubles, gaining the first point of the match with wins at the first and second positions; Chloe Yoo ’25 and Lexi Dewire ’24 kept their match close before it went unfinished.

In singles, Harvard won two matches at the second and fourth positions, raising the score to 3-0. Soon after, Harvard pulled out two more wins, ultimately winning the match 5-0. Yoo did have an impressive showing at the fifth position — the score was 5-5 before the match went unfinished.

Against Brown, the Big Green lost 2-4 on day two of the ECAC Indoor Championship. Despite the tough loss, Dartmouth came out strong, winning the doubles point after Katie Weber ’24 and Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 won 6-3 at the top spot. Chidimma Okpara ’23 and Ashley Hess ’23 coming in right behind with an impressive 6-1 win. Fahrmeier won the only singles court for Dartmouth.

On the final day of the tournament, Dartmouth gave up the doubles point and two singles matches but ultimately won the match with impressive performances from four singles courts from the third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

The team will have a two-week break before taking on the University of Maryland in College Park and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Feb. 26 and 27, respectively.

Men’s squash

This week, the Dartmouth men’s squash team finally clinched their first Ivy League win against Brown University during their last regular season match, defeating the Bears 8-1 — nearly a clean sweep. Prior to this win, the Big Green was not quite a match for the University of Rochester on Tuesday, losing 7-2.

Against Rochester, Quintin Campbell ’25 won at the eighth spot; David Rubin ’23 also claimed a victory at the number nine spot. Both players beat their opponents in straight sets.

The team had an impressive performance against Brown, only giving up one court. Jason Montima ’22 won his first match of the 2022 season at number nine. With this win over the Bears, Dartmouth has now finished its regular season and will go on to compete at the team championships hosted by the University of Pennsylvania.

Women’s squash

This week, the Dartmouth women’s squash team squashed their competition, pulling out two victories against Middlebury College and Brown University, winning 9-0 and 8-1, respectively. Dartmouth took their second straight win against Division III Middlebury, losing only one set overall. In their last match of the regular season against Brown, the Big Green clinched their first Ivy League win at home.

Looking at their upcoming competition, the team will compete in the women’s team championships, which will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts Feb. 25-27.

Men’s hockey

This weekend, the Dartmouth men’s hockey team had two home matches, suffering a close 2-3 loss against Brown University then seizing a 1-0 victory against Yale University.

Brown forced a turnover in the opening four minutes, putting them in position to score the first goal of the game. The rest of the period went back and forth between the two teams, seeing no more goals. To tie it up, Sean Chisholm ’25 scored his sixth goal of the season, assisted by Mark Gallant ’23. In the second period the Bears scored two more, making it a 3-1. Fighting to stay in it, Jeff Losurdo ’22 scored in the third period after a perfect pass from Nick Unruh ’24, making the team’s 11th power play goal. Unfortunately the Big Green could not find another goal, despite some great chances in the last few minutes.

After this tough loss, Dartmouth had a great showing against Yale on Saturday night with its first shutout of the season; the last shutout the Big Green saw was during the 2018-2019 season. Gallant scored his eight goal of the season in the first period, assisted by Chisholm, who is now tied for the most assists on this year’s squad. The Bulldogs outshot the Big Green 13-7, but Clay Stevenson ’24 had an outstanding performance at the goal, making 37 saves total in the game.

Dartmouth will face Princeton University on Monday at 5 p.m., looking for another Ivy League win.

Women’s hockey

The Dartmouth women’s hockey team had a busy week, tying Brown University 3-3 and then suffering two losses against Quinnipiac University and Princeton University.

CC Bowlby ’23 scored twice, with her first goal coming in just seven minutes into the game. She was assisted by Currie Putrah ’23 and Givanna Foglia ’22. Unfortunately, the Bears scored swiftly after, tying the game up just 20 seconds later. In the second period, no goals were scored by either team for the first 18 minutes, but Dartmouth broke that streak with a goal from Jenna Donohue ’24, assisted by Abby Grexton ’24.

With this 2-1 lead in the third period, Bowlby scored her second goal of the day to extend Dartmouth’s lead. The Bears fought back, though, scoring twice in just 60 seconds to tie the game. The teams headed to overtime, but neither scored, making the game the first draw of the season for the Big Green.

Despite a tough 2-7 loss against Quinnipiac, Dartmouth still had some impressive stats from the game. Hannah Humphreys ’23 made a career-high 41 saves, and Lauren Messier ’25 and Tiffany Hill ’24 claimed two goals for the Big Green.

The team was unfortunately shut out by Princeton, who scored four goals in the first half of the game.

On Friday, the Big Green will face off against Union College at 6 p.m.