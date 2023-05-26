Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 9

Arts events on and off campus include a playwriting thesis performance, an open-mic night at Sawtooth and a Dartmouth Dance Ensemble performance in the Bema.

by Alexandra Surprenant |

Friday, May 26

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will be screening Daniel Goldhaber’s 2023 film “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” The film centers around a group of young adults who decide to stand up against the fossil fuel industry by attempting to blow up a pipeline. The film is adapted from noted climate scholar Andreas Malm’s treatise of the same name. Students from Sunrise Dartmouth will give opening remarks at 6:15 p.m. in the Black Family Visual Arts Center atrium. Wine and cheese will be available. Tickets are $8 and available on the Hop’s website.

At 8 p.m. in Steele Hall Room 6, the play, “Anatomical Hearts,” will be performed. This performance is the playwriting honors thesis for Lila Hovey ’23, and the Hop’s website describes it as a “queer historical dramedy” that celebrates “queer history and an investigation of the embodied self.” The play explores themes of love, purpose and medicine. The event is free and no tickets are required.

Musical duo Lord Magnolia is set to play at Sawtooth Kitchen at 9 p.m. Hailing from Southern Vermont, Lord Magnolia plays acoustic music ranging in style from the Talking Heads to Amy Winehouse. There is a $5 cover available to purchase on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, May 27

At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Bema, the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble will perform their annual May performance. The Dartmouth Dance Ensemble is directed by John Heginbotham and choreographer-in-residence Rebecca Stenn, who are both based out of New York City and specialize in ballet and contemporary dance techniques. This performance also features guest choreographer Trebien Pollard, and ensemble member choreographers Jessica Volan Trout-Haney GR ’17 Faculty, Rachel Hsu ’23 and Roman Olavarria ’23 are set to present original dances. Tickets are free and available on the Hop’s website.

At 4 p.m. in the Hanover Inn, the Dartmouth Coast Jazz Orchestra will perform their spring senior concert. There is a later performance at 8 p.m. The Coast Jazz Orchestra is directed by Taylor Ho Bynum, and this is their 43rd Senior Feature Concert. Tickets are $15 and available on the Hop’s website.

There will be another performance of the play, “Anatomical Hearts” at 8 p.m. in Steele Hall Room 6.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Collis Porch, the Latine and Caribbean Council and Programming Board will hold “Revolución Latine,” a concert given by the Mexican Institute of Sound. The group is a musical project started by Mexican DJ Camilo Lara. Sebastián Muñoz-McDonald ’23 will open the event with a DJ set.

Sunday, May 28

At 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will be playing David Bickerstaff’s 2023 film “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition.” The “blockbuster exhibition” includes the largest number of the artist’s works ever assembled, including the famous painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring.” Curators and scholars also offer their observations of Vermeer’s artistry and motivations behind his pieces. Tickets are $12 and available on the Hop’s website.

Wednesday, May 31

At 5 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will host their annual award ceremony, where awards are presented to undergraduates who have “excelled in the arts.” Guest speaker Virginia Johnson will give an address to students in attendance. A founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem and former ballerina, the Hop’s website describes Johnson as “a trailblazing dancer and mentor.” Refreshments will follow in the Nearburg Forum.

Thursday, June 1

Musician Jay Burwick will host a musical open mic night at 8 p.m. at Sawtooth Kitchen. Sawtooth’s website encourages people to “bring your instruments, your songs and your voice to showcase what you've been working on.” The open mic night is open to performers of all ages and genders. Tickets are free and available on Sawtooth’s website.

Lila Hovey ’23 is a current member of The Dartmouth’s Design team.