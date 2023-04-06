Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 2

Arts on campus include films at the Hop, a music festival, a Hood gallery talk and the final concert of Apple Hill String Quartet’s residency at the Hop.

by Madeline Sawyer |

Thursday, April 6

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen the documentary “Cane Fire” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium as part of the Asian Diaspora on Screen series in collaboration with the Dartmouth Asian American Studies Collective. Filmmaker Anthony Bauna-Simon follows four generations of his family who immigrated from the Philippines to work on sugar plantations in Kauai. The documentary reveals the destructive impact of Hollywood’s marketing of the Hawaiian islands through media, which neglects to show the impact of tourism on the lives of Indigenous and working-class residents. Tickets are for sale on the Hopkins Center’s website and are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Friday, April 7

The courtroom drama “Saint Omer” will screen at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The film is based on the trial of a French Senegalese mother following the drowning of her baby in 2013 in the town of Saint-Omer in northwestern France. According to the Hopkins Center’s website, “the film rejects the cliched trappings of the courtroom drama and the true crime genre.” Guslagie Malanda and Kayije Kagame star in this debut narrative feature directed by French Senegalese documentarian Alice Diop, who attended the trial in person. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website and are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Saturday, April 8

The Hopkins Center will screen “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Nora Jacobson ’74 and Stone’s granddaughter Bianca Stone. Part of the Dartmouth Alumnae Film Series, this documentary provides an intimate look at the life and work of Vermont Poet Laureate Ruth Stone. Jacobson, an award-winning local filmmaker from Norwich, draws on interviews with people close to Stone, archival footage and animation by Bianca Stone. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website; general admission is $10 and student tickets are $5.

Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8

The New Music Festival, brought to campus by the music department and the Hopkins Center, includes events in a number of spaces around Dartmouth over the course of three days. On Thursday, the Coast Jazz Orchestra will perform and feature a solo guitar performance by musician Toby Summerfield at 7:30 p.m. at Collis Common Ground. The event is free, but a ticket is required. Friday’s events, which will be held at Baker-Berry Library, consist of a poetry event titled “The Breathing Suite,” at 6:30 p.m. by poet Armond Dorsey ’20 and a music-guided breathing event by the J. Pavone String Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Both may be sold out; contact the Box Office for ticketing availability.

On Saturday, the New Music Festival will continue with an exciting lineup of events. The Hood Atrium in the Hood Museum of Art will host Olivia Shortt’s multi-disciplinary opera “The Museum of the Lost and Found: gaakaazootaadiwag” at 2 p.m. (may be sold out; contact the Box Office for ticketing availability). The opera, according to the Hopkin Center’s website, tells the tale of a fictional museum that holds items from all over the world – an allegory for the repatriation of stolen Indigenous items and bodies from museums. Also in the Hood Atrium, Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E. Harris will be performing the musical and optical work “ElectroOrganic” at 3:30 p.m., which involves “voice, flute, electronics, theremin and visuals.” Tickets are free but required. The final event of the festival is “Eli Berman GOLEMATRIARK,” a queer exploration of music, dance and Jewish ritual, which will be held at the Roth Center at 9 p.m.

Monday, April 10

At 7:30 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host bassoonist and composer Joy Guidry, who will present their most recent work “RADICAL ACCEPTANCE.” Guidry’s work embraces “radical self-love, compassion, laughter and the drive to amplify Black art makers and noisemakers.” Tickets are free and are available on Sawtooth’s website.

Tuesday, April 11

The Hopkins Center will host a panel discussion titled “Music and Social Change” at 12:10 p.m. in the McLaughlin Atrium of Raether Hall at the Tuck School of Business. Members of the Apple Hill String Quartet and Dartmouth director of bands Brian Messier will discuss structures of artistic leadership and the essential role that overlooked voices have played in the creation of new classical music. Topics also include the arts as a model for social enterprises and non-hierarchical teams’ impact on leadership development. This event will take place in-person and via webinar, and registration is required.

Wednesday, April 12

The Hood will hold the gallery talk “Taking Up Space: Forming Body and Identity” at 4 p.m. Homma Family Intern Milanne Berg ’24 will discuss her exhibition “Taking Up Space” which explores identity formation and expression and investigates a number of contemporary American artists’ physical and emotional relationships with their bodies. This event is open to the public and a livestream will be available on The Hood’s Facebook page.

Apple Hill String Quartet will also conclude its year-long residency at the Hopkins Center with a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ. The program features a variety of classical works, from pieces inspired by Mexican folk tunes — drawing inspiration from Dartmouth’s Mexican Repertoire Initiative — to works by Chinese American and Japanese composers. Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in E major will close out the program. Tickets for the concert are $30 for general admission, $18 for students and $10 for Dartmouth students.