The Look Ahead: Week 4

Women’s and men’s golf will compete in their respective Ivy League Championships, Rugby hosts the Ivy 7s Championship, and women’s, heavyweight and lightweight rowing look for success on the water.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, April 21

Women’s golf will compete in the Ivy League Championship in Purchase, New York, at the Century Club. The team has had a record-setting season thus far, consisting of three tournament victories, a record for the program. The Big Green hopes to secure an Ivy title this weekend after winning the Navy Invitational by 19-strokes.

Men’s golf will travel to the Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, to compete in the Ivy League Championship. Co-captain Mark Turner ’22 has four-straight top 10 finishes, leading the Big Green in average score (72.87) and average vs. par (+1.57). Turner’s average against par has earned him fourth place in program history.

Women’s and men’s track will compete at the Virgina Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia. Julia Fenerty ’23 and Anya Hirschfeld ’23 will compete in the 1500m race. The men will compete in the 5000m race and 800m race. The rest of the team will travel to the George Davis Invitational at University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Saturday, April 22

Women’s and men’s golf will continue to compete in their respective Ivy League championships.

Women’s and men’s track will continue to compete at the Virginia Challenge, while the remainder of the team will compete at the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell.

Women’s rowing will race against the University of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Institute of technology at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont. Last week, women’s rowing competed at the Ivy Invite in Princeton. The Big Green finished second in front of Cornell University in both the Varsity Eight and Varsity Four.

Sailing has several regattas this weekend, including the Reed Trophy (NEISA Women’s Fleet Race Championships) taking place at Brown University, the Boston Dinghy Cup at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Admiral’s Cup hosted at King’s Point by the ​​United States Merchant Marine Academy and the Mendums Pond Invite at the University of New Hampshire. The team recently qualified for the Collegiate Sailing Association Team Race National Championship events in both the women’s and open divisions. The women’s team will start as the fourth seed and the open team will start as seventh seed for their regattas.

After coming in second to Harvard University last weekend at the Biglin Bowl, men’s lightweight rowing will compete against Yale at the Durand Cup held in Derby, Connecticut. Dartmouth’s First Varsity Eight trailed the Crimson by less than five seconds last week finishing with a time of 5:18.0.

Heavyweight rowing will race against Brown University at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont. The Men’s Fifth Varsity Eight will start at 8:55 a.m. with the Men’s Varsity Eight boat closing out the day at 10:15 a.m. On April 8 –– The last time the heavies raced –– their Second Varsity Eight beat Yale by less than a second.

Women’s rugby will host the Ivy 7s Championship at Brophy Field in Hanover. The day will begin with pool play at 9 a.m., continuing to knockout rounds at 3 p.m. The last time the Big Green played in the Tropical 7s tournament, the team made it to the final round of play in the Open Division, losing only to Davenport University in the championship.

Baseball will travel to New York to play Columbia University at Robertson Field. The three-game series will kick off at 11:30 a.m., with a second game to follow at 3 p.m. and a final game on Sunday. Most recently, Dartmouth was defeated by Siena College on April 19, 2023, with a score of 1-20.

Women’s lacrosse will face off against No. 24 Princeton University at home. While the team most recently fell to the University of Vermont in a non-conference finale, the Big Green defeated the Columbia Lions 16–8. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 12:00 p.m..

Softball will play at Yale University at New Haven at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m in New Haven, Conn. The team is 12-17 overall and most recently boasted a 5-2 win against Merrimack University on Wednesday, April 19.

Men’s lacrosse will play the No. 15 University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on the Franklin Field at 1:00 p.m. The Big Green fell to Princeton on Alumni Day and now looks to secure another Ivy League win like their defeat of Harvard University in overtime earlier this season.

Women’s tennis will play at home against Princeton at 1:00 p.m. on the Thompson Outdoor Courts. The team looks to secure its first Ivy League win of the season and shift momentum in the Big Green’s favor.

Men’s tennis will compete against Princeton at 1:00 p.m. in Princeton, New Jersey.

Sunday, April 23

Women’s and men’s golf will play during the final day of competition for the Ivy League Championship.

Sailing will continue to compete in its various regattas.

Baseball will face off against the Lions in the final game of the series at 12:00 p.m.

Softball will continue their series at Yale, with their last game starting at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s tennis faces off against UPenn at the Thompson Outdoor Courts in Hanover starting at 1:00 p.m.

Men’s tennis will travel to Philadelphia to compete against UPenn at 1:00 p.m.