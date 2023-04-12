Editors' Note

by Omala Snyder , Street Roberts and Tess Bowler |

Take a look at the weather report for the rest of this week. I mean it. Stop reading this editors’ note, whip out your phone and open the weather app right this second. You see those cheerful sun icons? The absence of any ominous numbers below 40? Those dreamy highs in the 70s and 80s? That’s right, those tingly butterflies hinting at the possibility of a Friday afternoon spent joyously wiping grass from the Green off your rear end are real. That Saturday post-darty exhaustion now peeks in through the window and waits patiently for the possibility of a nap. Regret over failing to apply sunscreen before your weekend hike — and having to frantically scramble to buy aloe vera — now knocks gingerly on your door. Oh, what a magical time it is to be in Hanover, New Hampshire!

Spring has finally barged through the icy, seemingly impenetrable door of the Upper Valley winter. At Mirror this week, our diverse lineup of stories reflects the variety of changes that exist during the transition from winter to spring. Our offerings include a piece on how the Dartmouth football team is coping and moving forward after Coach Buddy Tevens’ accident and an article on the shifting identities of spring. One writer tackles the simultaneous dread and positivity of living on a campus without anonymity, while another investigates the role of Instagram in our lives. Finally, we round out this edition of Mirror with a piece on the refreshing nature of ‘daily dipping’ in icy-cold conditions — and don’t forget to check out this week’s Mirror Asks!

So, there you have it. We sincerely hope this collection of articles inspires you to pause and contemplate the beginning of this term, all while giving yourself the sunny attention you deserve. And with that, we wish you the most pleasant of Week 3s. See you next week.