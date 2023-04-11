Dartmouth ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement
Dartmouth no longer requires that students, faculty and staff submit documentation to verify that they have received the requisite COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of today, April 11, Dartmouth no longer mandates documentation of COVID-19 vaccination nor proof of exemption for students, faculty and staff, according to a schoolwide email sent by Provost David Kotz and Executive Vice President Rick Mills. The change comes as the U.S. public health emergency designation is “poised to end shortly,” the email stated.
Dartmouth continues to advise that all community members receive the necessary COVID-19 vaccines, in response to guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the email noted. The College will work with health-care providers to maintain a supply of vaccines and share information about how to find vaccines in the community.
“COVID-related resources will continue to be available at Dartmouth,” the email stated.
The College previously held two COVID-19 booster clinics on March 29 and April 5 in the Paganucci Lounge at the Class of 1953 Commons, according to a separate email sent by Kotz and Mills on March 27.
Free face masks and COVID-19 antigen tests will continue to be available at select pick-up locations across campus, the email stated. Dartmouth encourages students, faculty and staff to have some tests and face masks on hand in the event of exposure, symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the Dartmouth College Health Service by emailing dicks.house.nurse@dartmouth.edu or calling 603-646-9440 and notify their close contacts, the email recommended. Faculty and staff should call Axiom Medical at 833-408-1338 to report a positive test. For any other COVID-19-related questions, the email said to notify covid-19.info@dartmouth.edu.