Dartmouth ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement

Dartmouth no longer requires that students, faculty and staff submit documentation to verify that they have received the requisite COVID-19 vaccinations.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

As of today, April 11, Dartmouth no longer mandates documentation of COVID-19 vaccination nor proof of exemption for students, faculty and staff, according to a schoolwide email sent by Provost David Kotz and Executive Vice President Rick Mills. The change comes as the U.S. public health emergency designation is “ poised to end shortly,” the email stated.

Dartmouth continues to advise that all community members receive the necessary COVID-19 vaccines, in response to guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the email noted. The College will work with health-care providers to maintain a supply of vaccines and share information about how to find vaccines in the community.

“COVID-related resources will continue to be available at Dartmouth,” the email stated.

The College previously held two COVID-19 booster clinics on March 29 and April 5 in the Paganucci Lounge at the Class of 1953 Commons, according to a separate email sent by Kotz and Mills on March 27.

Free face masks and COVID-19 antigen tests will continue to be available at select pick-up locations across campus, the email stated. Dartmouth encourages students, faculty and staff to have some tests and face masks on hand in the event of exposure, symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test.