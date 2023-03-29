Editors' Note

by Omala Snyder , Street Roberts and Tess Bowler |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

The final traces of winter are starting to disappear, and April is almost among us. Students are trading puffer jackets for bombers, bare-legged frisbee players are returning to the Green and the small clumps of lingering snow are finally melting away. Each day, the sun shines down on Hanover for a few minutes longer, bringing us more warmth and certainty that this term is going to be a good one.

This week in Mirror, our stories explore the spirit of the change that follows the emergence of spring. One writer reflects on finding balance amidst the busy 10-week term, while another asks seniors to reflect on their final spring ahead of their upcoming graduation. Another writer reports on Ivy League sports culture through the lens of Princeton’s surprising March Madness run, and one interviews a new professor on her work in the burgeoning field of digital humanities. Finally, a writer reflects on the moments of resilience in her own life and those found in the transition from winter to spring.

Whatever the next few weeks may have in store for you, the beginning of the term promises fresh optimism and a new spring in your step. It brings hugs with friends you haven’t seen for months, nervous jitters to see the faces that fill your new classes and excitement to witness how this term will shape you and the rest of your time at Dartmouth. Whether you sink or swim in your attempt to Daily Dip this term, we wish you the best of luck and a very happy spring!