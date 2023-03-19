Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens ’79 injured in cycling accident

Teevens remains hospitalized in the St. Augustine area.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Dartmouth football head coach Buddy Teevens ’79 was injured in a bicycle accident on March 16 in St. Augustine, Florida, according to a press release from Dartmouth Sports on March 18.

Teevens is an “avid cyclist” who was riding his bicycle when it “was involved in a collision,” the press release stated. Teevens remains hospitalized in the St. Augustine area, where his family owns a home.

According to the press release, further updates about Teevens’ physical condition will be made available in accordance with the wishes of his family. At this time, the Teevens family is currently not accepting any visitors.

A championship-winning player and coach, Teevens first helped The Big Green football secure an Ivy League title as a quarterback in 1978. Following a year as head coach of the University of Maine, Teevens began his first stint as head coach of The Big Green football in 1987, earning back-to-back Ivy League championships in 1990 and 1991, according to the Dartmouth Sports website. Teevens left the program after his second league win.

After serving as head coach at Tulane and Stanford, Teevens returned to Hanover in 2005 as head coach, picking up three additional Ivy league titles in 2015, 2019 and 2021, according to the press release. As Dartmouth head coach, Teevens holds an overall record of 117-101-2, with an Ivy League record of 83-70-1.

Over the course of his tenure, Teevens has been named the New England Coach of the Year three times — in 1990, 2015 and 2019 — and Ivy League Coach of the Year twice, both in 2019 and 2021, the press release stated.