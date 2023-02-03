Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 6

Following a weekend of films at the Hop and an open mic night, arts on campus includes a Hood exhibition tour, an evening of Austrian piano music and the start of Winter Carnival featuring a figure skating performance.

by Madeline Sawyer |

Friday, Feb. 3

A showing of “Wakanda Forever” will be held at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, programmed in conjunction with the College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. In this sequel to “Black Panther,” the country of Wakanda mourns the death of King T’Challa — played in the first film by the late Chadwick Boseman — and faces new threats. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira reprise their roles and Ryan Coogler returns as director of the film. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center for the Arts’ website and are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Also at 7 p.m., the Stonefence Review presents “SLATE,” an open mic night featuring poetry, spoken word and music. This event will take place in One Wheelock and is co-sponsored by the Collis Governing Board. Signups to perform are closed, but the event is open to the Dartmouth community.

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Hopkins Center will screen “Bad Axe” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, followed by a discussion with director David Siev. In the film, Siev documents the experience of his Asian Mexican American family as they struggle to keep their rural Michigan restaurant in business during the pandemic. As the Black Lives Matter movement sweeps the country, an inspiring story of a multicultural family confronting generational scars, evolving family relationships and racism in their conservative community emerges. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sunday, Feb. 5

At 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the play “Straight Line Crazy” will broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London. This new play centers on the life of Robert Moses, played by Ralph Fiennes, an urban planner in New York City known for his power and manipulation. Writer David Hare and director Nicholas Hytner tell the story of the vast infrastructure Moses created in the 1920s through the 1960s as well as the protest groups that resisted him. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for general admission.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Hood Museum will hold an exhibition tour at 12:30 p.m. of “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now.” This introductory tour of the exhibition will be led by Michael Hartman, the associate curator of American Art and Beatriz Yanes Martinez, Hood Museum board of advisors mutual learning fellow. This event is open to the public and there is no registration, but space is limited.

The workshop “Black Queer Joy” will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Triangle House. This creative wellness workshop will include wire-wrapped jewelry making and a discussion of Black joy. Led by Vanessa Miller, a licensed clinician and celebrated metalsmith, this event is promoted by the Office of Pluralism and Leadership as “an affinity space for students of color, centering Black and LGBTQIA+ experiences.” It is part of the office’s Black Legacy Month 2023 events. RSVP information can be found on the OPAL website.

Dartmouth’s figure skating club will perform a special exhibition for Winter Carnival at 8 p.m. at Thompson Arena. The performance is an exclusive exhibition geared toward Dartmouth students.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Join the Hood Museum from 7 to 9 p.m. for a “Hood After 5” event, organized and hosted by the Museum Club. The program of art, food and entertainment is free and open to all Dartmouth students.

Renowned musician Sally Pinkas, pianist-in-residence at the Hopkins Center, will perform a program of Austrian music at 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel. The concert will feature pieces by Viennese composers. Vienna, considered the capital of classical music, is also the destination of a Dartmouth music study abroad program in the spring that Pinkas will lead. Tickets for the concert are $30 for general admission, $18 for students and $10 for Dartmouth students.