The Look Ahead: Week 2

Women’s basketball hopes to secure its first conference win, men’s hockey travels to battle undefeated Quinnipiac, men and women’s skiing head to the Bates Carnival to kick off competitive ski season.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Jan. 6

Women’s hockey (5-11) will compete at Princeton University (7-6-1) at 3 p.m. Dartmouth is 1-8 in conference play and hopes to keep up momentum from its last game, a win against Stonehill College.

Both the women’s and men’s squash teams will be traveling to Bowdoin College to play the Polar Bears at 5 p.m. The women’s side (1-2) will seek its second win of the season in its first competition since Dec. 4 against Tufts University. The men (2-2), also playing for the first time since the Tufts matches, will look to get above .500.

At 6 p.m. women’s basketball (2-13) will take on Yale University (6-8) in Leede Arena. After nearly a month away from home court, the team returns to Hanover seeking its first conference win of the season after dropping its Ivy League opener against Cornell University last Sunday.

Men’s basketball (4-11) will travel to New Haven to take on Yale (10-4) at 7 p.m. Dartmouth will be on the road for the first time in Ivy League play this season, looking for its first conference win against the Bulldogs — who also lost their conference opener.

Men’s hockey (2-11-1) will take on Quinnipiac University (15-1-3) on the road, starting at 7 p.m. The Big Green, 1-5-1 in Eastern College Athletic Conference games, will be tested by a Quinnipiac team that stands at a perfect 10-0-0 in conference play and tops the conference standings — 11 points ahead of second-place Harvard University.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Competition will continue on Saturday for men’s and women’s squash as they travel to another set of New England Small College Athletic Conference matches against Colby College, beginning at 11 a.m.

Women’s and men’s swimming will be traveling to Bates College at 1 p.m. Both sides look for their first meet wins of the season after starting the season 0-4, with all the losses coming in Ivy League competition.

Women’s hockey will take on Quinnipiac University (18-3-0) on the road at 3 p.m. in M&T Bank Arena. The Big Green faces a tough fight against the Bobcats as Quinnipiac currently stands at the top of the ECAC standings with an 8-1-0 conference record.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams resume play this Saturday. At 5 p.m. women’s basketball will be competing at home against Brown University (7-6). At 7 p.m. the men’s basketball team also takes on Brown (7-7) on the road in Providence.

Men’s hockey will again travel to Princeton (7-8-0) for Ivy League play starting at 7 p.m. In the 215 total games the two teams have played, Dartmouth has won 108 games and won the last matchup 2-0 in 2022.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Men’s and women’s skiing will travel to Newry, Maine for the Bates College Winter Carnival races. The three-day event begins on Thursday and marks the start of the Big Green’s competitive skiing season.