The Look Ahead: Week 4

Men’s basketball plays Princeton after two consecutive close conference wins, women’s hockey looks to avenge an early-season overtime loss against Union, and track and field has its second meet of the season after setting a program record last week.

Friday, Jan. 20

The Nordic ski team will travel to Ripton, Vermont to compete in Day One of the Saint Michael’s Carnival, starting at 9:30 a.m. The team competed at Bates Carnival — alongside alpine skiing — from Jan. 12-14. Dartmouth placed first each of the first two days before falling to second behind the University of Vermont on the final day of competition.

Women’s and men’s swimming and diving will both compete at home at the Tate Ramsden Invitational, starting at 5 p.m. The women’s side (1-6) recently fell to Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania by 272-25 and 231-62, respectively, and is seeking its first win since a 135-97 win at Bates College. On Jan. 13 and 14, men’s swimming and diving (1-6) likewise lost to Yale and Penn at its last meet by 232-68 and 183-116, respectively.

Women’s hockey (5-14-0) will play against Union College (10-13-1) at home in Thompson Arena. The two teams last met on Nov. 5, when they ended in a 5-4 overtime win for Union.

Men’s hockey (2-15-1) will travel to Brown University for a 7 p.m. tilt with the Bears (7-10-2). The Big Green is seeking its first win on the road this season. Dartmouth last played Brown on home ice on Nov. 5 and won in a shootout after the two teams played to a 2-2 tie after overtime.

Saturday, Jan. 21

The ski team will resume competition on the second day of the Saint Michael’s Carnival on Saturday morning, beginning at 10 a.m.

Men’s and women’s track will host Columbia University and Yale in Leverone Field House beginning at 10 a.m. Last week, at the Suffolk Ice Breaker Invitational, the men’s 4x400 team of Nils Wildberg ’23, Liam Murray ’26, Mason Childers ’25 and Karl-Oskar Pajus ’25 won their event and set a Dartmouth program record with a time of 3:13.70.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving will continue the Tate Ramsden Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. in the Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools.

Men’s and women’s squash will host Penn on the Berry Squash Courts at noon. The men’s and women’s teams, both 4-4, will both seek their first Ivy League win of the season.

Women’s tennis will kick off its spring season with a home game against St. John’s University (0-2) at Boss Tennis Center beginning at noon. The team finished last year’s season 7-13 overall and lost to St. John’s in Jan. 2022 by a score of 6-1.

Women’s basketball (2-17) will take on the Princeton University Tigers (12-5) in Leede Arena at 2 p.m. The team is looking to pick up its first Ivy League win of the season after starting 0-5 in conference play, as well as to break its current 10-game losing streak.

Men’s basketball (7-12) will travel to New Jersey to play Princeton (13-5), also at 2 p.m. The Big Green currently sits at fourth in the Ivy League following back to back wins against Penn and Harvard University by a combined five points.

Women’s hockey will play the second game of its weekend back-to-back at home against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (6-17-1) starting at 3 p.m.

Men’s hockey will travel from Rhode Island to New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday to play Yale (3-10-4) at 7 p.m. The Big Green has played the Bulldogs twice already, winning both home game contests on Nov. 4 and Dec. 31 by scores of 6-0 and 4-3, respectively.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Men’s tennis (2-0) will host Binghamton University (0-2) beginning at noon at the Boss Tennis Center. The team kicked off its season last weekend with two matches against the United States Naval Academy and won 5-2 and 7-0.

Women’s and men’s squash will continue playing at home against Princeton University beginning at noon.