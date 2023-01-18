Editors' Note

by Caris White and Meghan Powers |

Hello there, Dartmouth. How’s your third week of winter? Are you settling into familiar routines? Coming back from the library past midnight, brushing your teeth in the fluorescent lights of the dorm bathroom mirror and going to sleep after 30 to 45 minutes of scrolling through your social media of choice? Me too.

This week at Mirror, we’re here to add some flavor to your term, with the hottest takes on the warmest drinks Hanover has to offer, a winter survival guide and an investigation into the psyches of senior thesis writers. We also feature Adedoyin Teriba, an art history professor who started at the College in the fall.

We know you have seventeen things on your to-do list — but the weather outside is frightful, and this week’s round up is so delightful. Why don’t you take a break from your Google calendar to spend a few minutes learning about your classmates, faculty and the best way to spend your winter? Your routines will still be there when you’re done.