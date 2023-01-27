Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 5

This week, discover numerous films, literature readings and performances — including student-written “Noon Panir in the Dark,” an Apple Hill String Quartet concert and guest a capella quartet Kings Return.

by Ryan Yim |

Friday, Jan. 27

The Hopkins Center for the Arts is hosting the first showing of “Noon Panir in the Dark,” written by Armita Mirkarimi ’25 and directed by guest director Sharifa Yasmin, in Sudikoff Lab at 8 p.m. Winner at the 2022 Ruth and Loring Dodd Playwriting Festival, the play depicts five Iranian teenage girls attempting to escape a locked classroom in the dark. As chaos ensues outside the classroom and panic seeps into the girls inside, the terrified girls attempt to make a classic Persian dish: Noon Panir. There will be two additional showings on Saturday, Jan. 28 and one final showing on Monday, Jan. 30. This event is free to the public, but tickets are required.

The Hopkins Center is also hosting a performance from Apple Hill String Quartet. This winter concert is part of their year-long residency at the Hop, which is a collaboration that aims to spread chamber music throughout the Upper Valley according to the Hop. Composer Dana Lyn took inspiration from the painting “The Ceremony That Never Was” by Native American visual artist Rick Bartow, which is in the collection of the Hood Museum of Art. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth and tickets can be purchased online through the Hop website — general admission is $30, student $18 and Dartmouth student $10.

Saturday, Jan. 28

The Hopkins Center is showing “Decision to Leave” in the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m. Director Park Chan-wook’s latest mystery crime thriller explores themes of deception, desire and obsession. The film stars Park Hae-il as detective Hae-joon, who suspects Tang Wei’s Seo-rae as having more involvement in the murder of her husband than she initially lets on. “Decision to Leave” earned Park Chan-wook the award for Best Director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sunday, Jan. 29

The Hopkins Center is showing Armageddon Time at 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. A poignant coming-of-age movie starring Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins — and directed by James Gray (“Ad Astra,” “The Lost City of Z”) — the film delves into the life of sixth grader Paul Graff, who must wrestle with his dream of becoming a great artist and his family’s incessant emphasis on cultural assimilation through financial success. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

The Hopkins Center is holding a performance by the Dublin Guitar Quartet, a guitar quartet solely devoted to the contemporary classical music genre. Originally formed at the Dublin Conservatory of Music and Drama, the ensemble employs eight-string and eleven-string guitars in their renditions of minimalist composers’ works, from Philip Glass to Steve Reich. The performance will be followed by a conversation with the artists and will be held at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m. A full program list and ticket prices can be found online through the Hop’s website.

The Leslie Center for the Humanities is hosting “Lifelines: A Poetry Share” at 5 p.m. — a Zoom event in which Dartmouth students, faculty and staff are invited to share poetry and original writing as a way to connect and inspire creativity. The event will take place again on Feb. 21 and March 14.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Hopkins Center is holding a performance by the a capella quartet Kings Return. Performing as a part of Dartmouth’s MLK Day Celebration, vocalists Gabe Kunda, Vaughn Faison, J.E. McKissic and Jamall Williams tap into their multi-genre backgrounds to deliver a powerful, inspiring performance. The event will be held at Rollins Chapel at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and sold out for general admission.

The Departments of Latin American, Latino, and Caribbean studies, African and African American studies, history and film and media studies — in conjunction with the Dean of the Faculty, Ethics Institute and Rockefeller Center — are sponsoring a film screening of “Attica.” The film documents the events of the five-day prison riot at the Attica Correctional Facility, one of the largest prison riots in American history. Emmy award-winning director Stanley Nelson captures the nuance and impact of this momentous event to shed light on the enduring ethical as well as racial issues that plague today’s U.S. prison system. The screening is free and open to the public; it will take place in the Loew Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session with Nelson.

This year’s Riley Family Class of 2013 Art History Lecture will be conducted by Dr. Diana Bullen Prescutti ’98, who currently serves as professor of art history at the University of Essex. Dr. Prescutti’s lecture, titled “Picturing the Saint as Social Worker: Saints, Miracles, and Social Problems in Italian Renaissance Art,” will be held at Carpenter 13 at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Eminent translator Virginia Jewiss — a professor at the humanities institute at Johns Hopkins University — will be holding a lecture titled “Bringing New Life to Dante’s Vita Nuova” in which she discusses the challenges of translating classical literature. Professor Jewiss has translated a wide range of notable works, including Nobel Prize-winning author Luigi Pirandello’s short stories and Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino’s screenplays. Within her lecture, Jewiss will also be reading a passage from her recent translation of Dante’s “Vita Nuova.” The lecture will be held at Moore Hall B03 at 4:30 p.m. All students are welcome to attend.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The English department’s Cleopatra Mathis Poetry & Prose Series continues with readings from Dartmouth creative writing professors Peter Orner and Jeff Sharlet at 4:45 p.m. in Sanborn Library. Orner has authored two novels, three story collections, and two essay collections. Orner’s most recent novel, released in Oct. 2022, “Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin,” is a collection of pieces on literature and life. Sharlet has authored eight books of literary journalism and is a contributing editor of Vanity Fair. The reading is free and open to the public.