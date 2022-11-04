Note from the Editorial Board: Get Out and Vote!

On Nov. 8, vote where you can — in New Hampshire or wherever you call home.

by The Dartmouth Editorial Board |

This Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in the United States. Across the country, every seat in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the Senate, 36 governorships and hundreds of local elections are being decided on Tuesday. As with every election, this is a rare chance to contribute your voice to democracy. This Editorial Board encourages all students, faculty and staff to vote where they are legally eligible and where they think their voice will be most impactful — whether that be in Hanover or at home.

For students planning to vote in Hanover, voters can go to Hanover High School between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Students are eligible for same-day registration at the polls if they are not already registered. You cannot vote in Hanover if you live in the Summit at Juniper, Sachem Village or anywhere else that is not within town limits.

From all of us on the Editorial Board: Go Vote!