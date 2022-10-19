Greek Leadership Council extends freshman ‘frat ban’ by 24 hours

The move, announced in an email to campus, is intended to ease the introduction of first-year students to Greek spaces amid the busy Halloween and Homecoming period.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The Greek Leadership council announced a 24-hour extension of the Greek First Year Safety and Risk Reduction Policy — known as the “frat ban” — until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in an email to campus on Wednesday evening.

According to the email, Greek presidents voted on the change to ease the pressure of “intense logistical challenges” associated with the return of alumni for Homecoming weekend and Halloween festivities in Greek houses. The email noted that the news may be “disappointing” to some, but is intended to allow Greek chapters to update their risk procedures and prepare to welcome freshmen into a “safe and enjoyable environment” come Nov. 1.

The GLC also confirmed that there will be no additional extension of the frat ban policy, despite the alleged circulation of misinformation on campus and online.