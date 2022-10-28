Editors' Note: Homecoming Issue 2022

Alumni return to campus during a time of rekindling old memories

by Emily Fagell , Taylor Haber and Marius DeMartino |

Homecoming — a time of tradition, community and festivity at Dartmouth. Each year, the celebration marks the end of a quintessential New England autumn. As the leaves change, students venture off campus — hiking Gile Mountain or gathering fruit at Riverview Farm — while alumni return to relive and reminisce on their own falls at the College.

For students and alumni alike, Homecoming season offers a time to harvest — to reap the rewards of seasons past, rekindle old relationships or watch a community that remains dear as it shapes a younger crop of students. At the same time, this fall strayed far from many of our hopes and expectations. In a time of loss and hardship, how can we come together to appreciate the fruits of our community? This fall’s special issue theme, “Harvesting Hanover,” is a product of these sentiments — recognizing the history of the College and town while remaining conscious of the ways in which they can be improved. We look back at storied pieces of Hanover history — ranging from the famous Homecoming bonfire to the old days of the Nugget Theater — while also delving into the Dartmouth of today, from seasonal apple picking to the upcoming elections.

As campus comes together this weekend, bonded by shared experiences and histories, we encourage you to take full advantage of Dartmouth. Like the leaves changing colors, your time on campus is fleeting; it only lasts a moment. Make the most of it.

With love,

Emily, Marius and Taylor