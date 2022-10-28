DHMC physician Lauren Gilstrap dies at 38

Gilstrap, who joined DHMC in 2018 as a cardiologist and professor, died on Oct. 21.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Lauren Gilstrap, a cardiologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, died on Oct. 21, College President Phil Hanlon announced on Thursday.

Gilstrap was also a professor at the Geisel School of Medicine and The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. Gilstrap joined the heart and vascular center at DHMC in 2018 and became the Advanced Heart Disease and Transplant Cardiology program head in 2021, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her wife, Janet Milley and children Stephen and Meggie Gilstrap.

Gilstrap worked to improve the quality of clinical care for individuals with heart failure. She graduated from the University from Texas at Austin in 2006 as a Truman Scholar before attending Harvard Medical School. Gilstrap completed her residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and fellowships in cardiovascular medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, while also obtaining master’s degree from Harvard's School of Public Health.

According to her obituary, Gilstrap was a “person of deep faith” and cherished her children “above all else.” She was also an avid skier and snowboarder and enjoyed paddleboarding, mountain climbing and traveling.

“[Gilstrap] was truly a 'triple threat' – an amazingly effective clinician, outstanding scholar, and gifted educator who was an inspiration to her fellow clinicians, as well as her patients and their families, her MD and MPH students, the LGBT community, and her family and friends,” Hanlon wrote.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.