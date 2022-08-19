Richard Ellison, Master of Health Care Delivery Science student, dies in Hanover

Ellison served as an Army surgeon for more than two decades and subsequently worked as a traveling physician.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Richard Ellison, a student in a joint Tuck School of Business and Geisel School of Medicine master’s program, died suddenly in Hanover on Thursday, College President Phil Hanlon announced this morning.

Ellison was a member of the Class of 2023 pursuing a Master of Health Care Delivery Science, a 12-month program that includes brief residential periods in Hanover. According to a note from Tuck dean Matthew Slaughter and Geisel dean Duane Compton, Ellison was a U.S. Army-trained surgeon who retired from the Army in 2015 and subsequently worked as a traveling physician.

After completing his general surgery residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in 2002, Ellison eventually served as chief of surgery at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, N.C., according to his LinkedIn page. He was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Haiti for several tours of duty. As of 2017, he was working as a contracted general surgeon primarily in Huron, S.D.

Ellison lived in Luxemburg, Wis. and leaves behind his wife, Kristi, three sons and two grandchildren, according to the Huron Regional Medical Center Physicians Clinic.

