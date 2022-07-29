Student athletes from men’s and women’s track and field, volleyball, men’s hockey and women’s lacrosse earn academic honors

Several student athletes shared how they manage practicing and competing on their respective teams while performing well in the classroom.

by Lanie Everett |

Student-athletes from men’s hockey, track and field, volleyball and women’s lacrosse received various academic recognition awards this past week. While students balance work, life and play differently, many shared that they rely on their coaches and each other to find success.

Men’s Hockey

Last Wednesday, Mark Gallant ’23, Tyler Campbell ’23 and Steven Townley ’25 were awarded All-American Scholar honors from the Krampade American Hockey Coaches Association for this past academic year. The three hockey players received the honor by upholding a 3.75 GPA each semester while appearing in 40% of varsity games in season.

Townley said that during his first collegiate season, he quickly learned to get into the habit of practicing an efficient routine.

“It’s pretty much going to your workout, go to practice, eat and then get right to the library and start studying until bedtime,” Townley said.

Gallant –– a two-time winner of the award –– said he relies on time management skills to balance playing hockey with performing well in his classes. Gallant added that he believes hockey helps him to get into a solid routine that increases his overall productivity.

“Honestly, having hockey [at Dartmouth] gives me a level of discipline because it gives me structure and makes me focus more than I would if I wasn’t playing hockey,” Gallant said. “I feed off of hockey, and I allow it to force me to manage my time.”

Both Townley and Gallant noted that older teammates and coaches have supported them on and off the ice.

“[The coaches] always check in with us to make sure we are on top of our classes –– similar to what the older guys will do if they see someone struggling,” Gallant said.

Track and Field

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams were honored as 2022 All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday. Although the award requires every member to have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, the Big Green women’s track and field boasted a 3.504 GPA across all members while men’s track and field achieved a 3.494 GPA. These marks put both men’s and women’s track and field fourth among Ivy League schools.

Julia Fenerty ’23, member of the track team and a winner of the 2022 All-American Award granted by the USTFCCCA, said that when she is not in season, she feels motivated to focus on her classes more because she doesn’t have rigorous training each day. During the season, Fenerty said track practice offers a nice break from time spent doing homework and allows her to return to work with a fresh mindset.

“When we go to practice, it only takes up a couple of hours a day, but during those hours you are so focused on it that it’s nice to have a complete break from everything else stressing you out with your work,” Fenerty said. “It helps you organize [your day] a little more.”

Alongside Fenerty, Lily Lockhart ’21 and Anoush Krafian ’23 also earned the distinction of 2022 All-American on the women’s track and field team. To earn this award, athletes must have achieved a 3.25 GPA or greater while simultaneously placing in the top 96 in an individual event, participating in the NCAA DI Outdoor Championships or finishing ranked in the top 48 for eastern academic institutions. From the men’s track and field team, Jake Dalton ’23, Karl-Oskar Pajus ’25 and Myles Schreck ’22 were recognized as 2022 All-American Athletes.

Fenerty said her teammates help her succeed on the track as well as in the classroom by holding each other accountable to stay on top of such a demanding schedule.

“If you leave practice and have to do work, it’s a lot better to go with a group of friends who just went through the same thing you did at practice and are just as tired,” Fenerty said.

Volleyball

Last Monday, Big Green Volleyball received the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. The team averaged a 3.567 GPA throughout the year and ended strong with a 3.702 GPA for spring term.

Karen Murphy ’24, co-captain of the volleyball team, said that academics and athletic priorities are valued on the volleyball team. According to Murphy, each member of the team plans out their week using an online calendar or agenda, and the team members and coach share a mass calendar to schedule practices and meetings around the availability of team members. While Murphy expressed that she has limited free time, she said believes it is also important to take time for self-care.

“We are student-athletes and the student comes first, but volleyball is a really close second to that,” Murphy said. “It is a huge time commitment, and you have to learn how to deal with that.”

Volleyball head coach Gilad Doron said he is committed to leading his team to success on the court as well in the classroom, adding that he understands his athletes are also students at Dartmouth to learn.

“We always have these discussions of what excellence means at Dartmouth. You are an excellent student and you got here because you have to be.” Coach Doron said. “I’m really proud of the work they put in.”

Women’s Lacrosse

Most recently, five team members on the women’s lacrosse team earned a spot on the 2022 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division I Academic Honor Roll. Annika Begley ’22, Anna Griffith ’22, Adrie Luster ’22, Nina Nesselbush ’23 and Jazmyne Ward ’22 achieved this distinction as juniors or seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA.