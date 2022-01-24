The Weekend Roundup: Week 4

Men's hockey went to overtime, women’s swim dominated at the Tate Ramsden Invitational and women’s track and field stood out against Columbia and Yale in this week’s roundup.

by Andrew Doerr , Lanie Everett and Caroline York |

Men’s basketball

On Monday, men’s basketball lost 60-59 in a nail biter at home against Harvard University.

In the first half, the Crimson dominated, hitting five threes to pull ahead 39-31 going into the break. Ten minutes into the second half, Harvard had extended its lead to 12 points when graduate student Brendan Barry ’20 GR drained a three. Dame Adelekun ’23, Ryan Cornish ’25 and Izaiah Robinson ’24 continued the momentum, scoring the next seven points to close the deficit to just four. After Harvard scored to make the game 60-53, Dartmouth went on yet another run, making all four of its next shots to close the gap to three. Down 59-60 with six seconds on the clock, Aaryn Rai ’21 secured a defensive rebound and traveled the length of the court, but was ultimately unable to convert what would have been the game-winning shot.

On Saturday afternoon, Dartmouth lost another close game against Princeton University at home 84-80. Barry started the first half with back-to-back three pointers, helping Dartmouth build a 27-18 lead. Princeton responded with two threes that kept the game competitive and eventually resulted in a 27-27 tie. After going back and forth vying for the lead, the game was tied again at halftime 41-41. In the second half, the Big Green put on a strong performance. Izaiah Robinson ’24 scored two layups to extend Dartmouth’s lead to 58-53. After Princeton tied once again, Robinson scored another triple. Princeton then took control of the game, converting at the rim three times while Dartmouth misfired on three shots. In the game’s closing seconds, the Tigers made it to the line twice, converting all four free throws to come out on top 84-80.

Dartmouth’s next matchup will be against Columbia University in New York on January 29th.

Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball team played Harvard University in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, and despite impressive individual performances the Big Green fell to the Crimson 96-62.

Harvard came out of the gates blazing, earning a 15-2 lead in the first five minutes. A layup and free throw by Carrington Washburn ’24 helped the Big Green score points, but the Crimson continued their hot streak and finished the first quarter 29-8. In the first six minutes of the second quarter, Dartmouth outscored Harvard 11-9, with five of the points coming from Emma Koch ’23. After going into halftime up 53-28, Harvard continued its dominant performance into the third quarter, extending its lead to 72-43 by the end of the period. In the final frame, Rosie Jennings ’24 opened up Dartmouth’s scoring for the fourth consecutive quarter, but it was not enough to fuel a comeback as Harvard ultimately came out on top 96-62.

On Saturday afternoon, the Big Green traveled to Princeton University and lost to the Tigers 78-35. After Princeton pulled out to an early 11-0 lead,Mia Curtis ’24 finally put Dartmouth on the board 2:36 into the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter up 25-3, Princeton continued to dominate after Dartmouth whittled down Princeton’s lead to 18. In the third quarter, Curtis and Katie Douglas ’22 had four treys between them, but Dartmouth failed to shrink the lead in the final quarter and ultimately lost 78-35.

The Big Green looks forward to a home game against Columbia University on January 29th.

Women’s hockey

On Tuesday evening, Dartmouth’s women’s hockey team traveled to Cambridge to take on No. 9 Harvard University. The Crimson beat Dartmouth 8-0.

Dartmouth started with a power play early in the first period but were unable to score. Harvard used this opening to score its first goal ten minutes into the first period. Maggie Emerson ’25 defended Dartmouth’s goal and made a save just before the end of the period. Five minutes into the second period, Harvard found the back of the net again and Dartmouth trailed 2-0. Harvard then scored a shorthanded goal, taking a 3-0 lead with 15 seconds left in the second period. In the last period, Harvard scored 5 more goals to put the Big Green away. Although the Big Green came close to the Crimson’s 15 shot attempts with 12 of its own, Dartmouth was unable to find the back of the net on any.

On Sunday afternoon, the Big Green traveled to No. 4 Quinnipiac University, which will be their fourth ranked opponent in a row.

Dartmouth will next have five home games in a row, starting with St. Lawrence University on January 28th.

Ski

The Big Green ski team traveled to Jeffersonville, Vermont to compete at the St. Michael’s Carnival on Friday and Saturday.

After a two hour delay due to the cold weather on Friday, Dartmouth got off to a strong start in the women’s 10k freestyle, with freshmen Jasmine Drolet ’25 and Nina Seeman ’25 coming in first and sixth place. Their times of 27:08.03 and 28:12.0 respectively helped secure the first win of the day for the Big Green.

The men’s cross country team placed second behind the University of Vermont in the 10k freestyle, with Luke Allan ’25 and Wally Magill ’25 in sixth and ninth place. For the alpine team, Gwen Wattenmaker ’23 won the women’s giant slalom with a combined time of 1:43.66, helping the Big Green secure the team’s second place win. The men’s team placed sixth with 57 points.

Dartmouth will next compete at the Vermont Carnival on February 4th and 5th.

Men’s hockey

On Friday night, the men’s hockey team tied 5-5 against Clarkson University at home, but the Golden Knights won the shootout 1-0.

Within the first five minutes of the game, Ryan Sorkin ’24 forced a turnover in the corner and found Tyler Campbell ’23, who scored his first goal of the season to put Dartmouth up 1-0. Clarkson responded shortly after with their own goal. In the second period, Braiden Dorfman ’25 quickly scored his third goal of the season, and Clarkson soon tied the game 2-2. The Big Green responded when Matt Hubbarde ’25, assisted by Joey Musa ’24, scored his third goal of the season. Clarkson tied the game again 3-3 just a minute later. Sean Chisholm ’25 finished a pass from Sorkin, and the Big Green regained the lead 4-3. With 20 seconds left in the second period, Clarkson tied the game for the fourth time.

In the third period, the Golden Knights took their first lead with six minutes remaining. Seeking the game-tying goal, Jeff Losurdo ’22 found it with two and half minutes remaining. Tied 5-5, the game was forced into a five minute, three-versus-three sudden death overtime. With neither team scoring in overtime, the game went to a shootout. Clarkson won the shootout and picked up an extra point in the standings.

On Saturday night, Dartmouth played St. Lawrence University in another home game and lost 3-1.

Dartmouth will next play a home game against Union University on Wednesday, January 26th.

Men’s swimming and diving

This weekend, the men’s swimming and diving team won the Tate Ramsden Invitational held at Dartmouth in the Karl Michael Pool, defeating the University of Massachusetts, Amherst 232-91. The Big Green swept the meet by winning all but one event.

On Day One, The Big Green secured first place, leading UMass 65-22. Highlights of day one include: Isaac Weigel ’25 with a first place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:40.54, Joe Moll ’22 and Matt Molloy ’25 taking first and second place in the 200 IM with times of 1:53.41 and 1:56.06 respectively and Tim Park ’23 placing first in the 50 free with a time of 21.45.

On the 1-meter diving board, Kyle Schubert ’23 and Jason Rickenbacher ’24 took home first and second with scores of 302.05 and 254.00 respectively. Schubert then went on to qualify for the Zone Championship with his score. To end the day, Weigel, Steven Mendley ’24, Park and Tim Cushman ’23 took home first in the 200 free relay, touching in at 1:24.42.

On day two, Alexander Ye ’25, Weigel and Mendley took the top three spots in the 100 fly. Next, Weigel placed first in the 100 breast with Ye following close behind. Moll won the 400 IM with a time of 4:11.09, and Ye, Weigel, Medley and Park won the 200 medley relay.

Finally, Dartmouth finished the day with a win in the 400 free relay made up of Wiegel, Mendley, Park, and Cushman.

Dartmouth will take on the Lions of Columbia University on Saturday, February 5th — their last meet before the Ivy League Championship.

Women’s swimming and diving

This weekend, the Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team defeated Northeastern University 181-155 and the University of Massachusetts 215-102 at the fourth annual Tate Ramsden Invitational in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Mia Leko ’22 dominated the weekend with first place finishes in the 500 free (5:01.72), 200 IM (2:06.84) and 100 fly in a meet record of 55.24.

Diver Alyssa Palacios ’25 placed first in the 3-meter diving board. The dive qualified Palacios for the Zone Championship meet and set a new record as the fifth highest score in Dartmouth history. Isabella Lichen ’22 also won the 1-meter dive with a score of 292.10, which qualified her for the Zone championship.

In the 50 free, Ashley Post ’22 and Zoe Wortzman ’22 finished second and third with times of 23.73 and 24.56 respectively. Post also finished first in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.39.

Dartmouth ended Day One with a second place finish in the 200 free relay (1:36.94) thanks to a strong performance from Leko, Worztman, Eleanor Zwart ’22, and Post.

Day Two highlights included Mary Howley ’25 with a first place finish in the 100 back (58.12) and wins in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

The Tate Ramsden Invitational honors Tate Ramsden ’17 — a former member of the women’s swim and dive team who died tragically while on vacation with his family in 2015 .

On February 5th, Dartmouth will compete at Columbia University in its final dual meet of the season.

Women's track

The women’s track and field team battled Columbia University and Yale University this Saturday at the Coxe Cage in New Haven, Connecticut, coming out on top with 78 points.

The meet included all-time performances for Julia Reglewski ’25 and Lily Lockhart ’21 in the shot put. Reglewski threw 14.58 — the seventh best throw in Dartmouth history — and Lockhart PR’d with 14.30, good for tenth in Dartmouth history.

Saturday was also a good day for Danielle Pringle ’25, placed first and PR’d in the 60m dash with a time of 7.63 seconds, the fourth best showing in Dartmouth history. Pringle also placed second in the 200m. Also in the 60m dash, Joy Enaohwo ’25 placed third with a PR of 7.68, which earned her the sixth best mark in Dartmouth history.

For their 2022 debut, the women’s distance runners did not disappoint. Seven Dartmouth women earned PRs in the mile, Julia Fenetry ’23 won the 800m with a time of 2:13.87, and Abigail Brazil ’22 and Isabella Chao ’22 received first and second place in the 3000m respectively. To end the day Anya Hirschfeld ’23 and Sara Fragione ’23 ran personal bests in the 1000m.

Next Friday, Dartmouth will face off against Boston University in the Boston Terrier Classic.

Mens track

This weekend the men’s track and field team took on Columbia University and Yale University at Yale’s Coxe Cage in New Haven, Connecticut. The Big Green finished in third place with 46 points.

Dartmouth still made the most of the meet, with highlights including a PR of 17.29m from Myles Schreck ’22 in the weight throw and a third place finish and PR from Ethan Hughes ’24 in the 60m hurdles.

As this is the first time in 2022 that men’s distance raced, Dartmouth raced ten men in the 3000m. Eric Gibson ’23 took first with a PR of 8:11.03, and nearly everybody else competing for Dartmouth PR’d as well.

Aidan Robinson ’24 and DJ Matusz ’25 both finished the 800m race for first and second, clocking in with new PRs of 1:53.4 and 1:54.91, respectively.

Trey Cormier ’23 and Julian Martelly ’23 both put points on the board for Dartmouth in the mile (4:13.01) and the 400 dash (50.62), respectively.

Next Saturday, the Big Green will compete at the Boston Terrier Classic at Boston University.

Men’s tennis

The Dartmouth men’s tennis team had a strong showing this weekend, defeating Binghamton University 4-2 and Bryant University 6-1 at the Boss Tennis Center.

Against Binghamton, the team started slow, losing the doubles’ point to give their opponents a 1-0 lead. Things changed for the team when the singles’ matches began, as the team only lost one of the matches. The first win came at the second position from Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25, who won 2-1 (1-6, 6-3, 6-0). The momentum continued for the Big Green as Anders Gibbons ’23 (6-4, 6-4), Alex Knox-Jones ’25 (6-2, 6-4) and Pierce Widdecombe ’22 (6-2, 6-0) swept their opponents. The final win of the day came from Andy Ilie ’24, who was able to cap off a strong performance against Binghamton.

The team kept their momentum going against Bryant University, losing only once during singles play. The doubles’ point started off a dominant performance by the Big Green, as Dominik Pauli ’23 and Knox-Jones were able to win 6-1 and Alejandro Quiles ’23 and Daniel Webb ’25 defeated their opponent 7-6. The team had strong contributions across the board in singles. Guerro Alverez (6-3, 6-3), Knox-Jones (6-1, 6-1), Widdecombe (6-3, 6-2), Ilie (6-1, 7-5) and Webb (6-4, 6-3) were able to come away victorious against Bryant.

The team looks to build on their strong showing this weekend when they face Fordham University and Boston University at home on Jan. 29.

Women’s tennis

This week, the Dartmouth women’s tennis team took on St. John’s University at the Boss Tennis Center. Despite a strong showing by the team, the Big Green fell to St. John’s 6-1.

The team’s lone win of the day came from Ujvala Jupali ’25, who was able to beat her opponent in two sets (6-4, 6-1), in the fifth position. While the match did not finish, Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Katie Weber ’24 were able to keep their doubles’ match close, losing the first set 6-5.

The Women’s tennis team will return to the court next weekend when they take on Boston University and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst at home.

Men’s squash

Taking to the courts twice this week, the Dartmouth men’s squash team fell to both of their opponents in hard-fought battles. The team lost to Cornell University and Columbia University by scores of 3-6 and 2-7, respectively.

Competing against Cornell, the team started off slow, losing their first four matches. In the fifth position, the team was able to get their first win. Christian Shah ’25 defeated his opponent 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 12-10). Keeping the momentum going, the team was able to pick up two more wins in the seventh and ninth positions from Lucan White ’23, who won 3-1 (11-1, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4), and Quintin Campbell ’25, who won his matches 3-2 (11-7, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8).

The team then competed against Columbia, but the Lions were a tough opponent for the Big Green. The first of their two wins came from White — beating his opponent in three straight games (11-9, 11-6, 12-10). After White’s win, Campbell was able to get the other win for the squash team against Columbia with a 3-2 victory (13-11, 11-8, 8-1, 5-11, 11-9).

The team looks to get their first win in Ivy League play this Friday when they take on Yale University on the road.

Women’s squash

The Dartmouth women’s squash team had a difficult week, losing to Cornell University 3-6 and Columbia University 1-8.

In their match against Cornell, the team was able to pick up three wins in a strong showing from the entire team. Ellie Burke ’24 started off with the first win for the Big Green, taking down her opponent 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-3). Keeping the momentum going, the team was able to get two more victories, one from Darden Gildea ’22, who won 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-6), followed by a 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 14-12) victory from Neeya Patel ’23.

Continuing their weekend of play, the women’s squash team lost to No. 5 Columbia. The lone win for the Big Green came from Patel, who won 3-1 (13-11, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10) in a hard-fought match with three games requiring extra points.

The women’s squash team returns to action this Friday against Yale, where they look to get their first Ivy League win of the season.