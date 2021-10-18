The Weekend Roundup: Week 5

Football wins the Granite Bowl, women’s volleyball rebounds with two Ivy League wins and men’s golf closes out its fall season in this weekend’s roundup.

by Olivia Morton , Katherine Shannon and Heath Monsma |

Men’s Tennis

On Thursday, the Big Green headed to Philadelphia to face off at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. The team played a series of six singles matches with great success.

Alex Knox-Jones ’25 and Hikaru Takeda ’25 started off strong and won both of their matches. Knox-Jones defeated his Harvard University opponent, 6-4, 6-4, and followed up with another win over Hofstra University, 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Takeda defeated his opponent from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, 7-5, 6-0, and from the University of Buffalo, 6-1, 6-0.

Additionally, Pierce Widdecombe ’22 defeated his opponent from Brown University, 6-4, 3-6, 10-3, but faced defeat from a Columbia University opponent, 6-4, 6-3.

On Friday, Takeda continued his success and won his match against Monmouth University (2-6, 6-3, 6-2) while Knox-Jones defeated his Fordham University opponent, 6-4, 6-7(6), 10-2. The doubles pairs of Knox-Jones and Widdecombe, as well as Alejandro Quiles ’23 and Daniel Webb ’25, also defeated their opponents from Army West Point and NJIT, 8-5, 8-2.

Carlos Guerrero Alvarez ’25 had a strong showing on Saturday, defeating his Merrimack College opponent 7-6(6), 6-3. He moved on to a match against Cornell University on Sunday to round out tournament play.

Cross Country

Both men’s and women’s cross country had a strong showing this weekend. The men competed at both the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and the Suffolk Invitational, while the women competed at the Princeton Invitational.

At the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday, Dartmouth finished 29th out of the 31 teams with 824 points. Iowa State University claimed the crown with 88 points. Will Daley ’24 finished first for Dartmouth, coming in at 24:34.3. Liam Jamieson ’22 was second with a time of 25:00.2. Jacob Winslow ’23 (25:35.9), Colin Donnelly ’24 (25:38.9) and Albert Velikonja ’25 (25:45.7) also all raced for the Big Green.

Competing at Franklin Park on Saturday, all five men’s runners finished in the top eight and the team collectively earned 29 points, winning the invitational. Seth Weprin ’23 led the Big Green pack, finishing in third place with a time of 25:33. Following Weprin, the other Big Green runners finished back-to-back-to-back-to-back in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth places: Thomas Lingard ’22 (25:39), Will Chaffin ’24 (25:48), Jonathan Reid ’23 (25:53) and Maclean Hadden ’25 (26:01).

The same day, the women’s team headed to Princeton University, where they came in second place among the invitational crowd. The home team finished first with a score of 39 points, while the Big Green followed behind with 99 points.

Ellie Tymorek ’25 led the team with a ninth place finish, with a time of 21:52.6. Corinne Robitaille ’23 followed closely behind with a time of 22:08.2. The Big Green followed up the race with Bella Pietrasiewicz ’25 (22:22.9), Madaket Nobili ’22 (22:24.9) and Emily Levonas ’24 (22:36.6).

Up next, both men’s and women’s cross country will compete at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships on Saturday, October 30.

Women’s Volleyball

This weekend, women’s volleyball swept Columbia University and Cornell University at home, giving the Big Green an important comeback after some disappointing losses.

During the game against Columbia on Friday, the Big Green started strong for their first set with help from Bomi Ogunlari ’24, Emma Moffet ’22 and Taite Ryan ’23, winning 25-16. In the second set, the Big Green and Lions were knotted up early, but a kill from Ellie Blain ’24 and two aces from Makenzie Arent ’23 helped bring Dartmouth another win, 25-17. In the final set against Columbia, the Lions took the early lead, but big kills from Karen Murphy ’24, Ryan and Blain pushed the Big Green ahead, ending the match with a score of 25-23.

Facing off against Cornell on Saturday, the Big Green started their first set with a strong lead with kills from Amelia Gibbs ’24, Piper Stevens ’25, Blain and Ryan, along with an ace from Ryan (25-19). They continued this success in the second set with kills from Blain, Ogunlari and Moffet, plus aces from Bella Hedley ’22 and Arent. Although the Big Green worked hard in the third set, especially with notable kills and aces from Blain, Cornell took it, 23-25. Moffet, Ogunlari and Blain continued to deliver with kills in the final set, finishing off the game with a score of 25-20.

The Big Green faces off against Harvard University next on the road on Saturday.

Women’s Tennis

On Saturday, the Big Green kicked off tournament play at the Brown Invitational, winning four matches during the first day of the tournament.

Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Katie Weber ’24 won 6-4 over their Yale University opponents and won 6-3 over their opponents from the University of Connecticut. In another doubles matchup, Ameliija Swaffer-Selff ’24 and Ujvala Jupalli ’25 came close, but ultimately fell to a pair from UConn, 7-5, although they won another match against the Huskies 6-3.

In the singles matches, Lexi Dewire ’24 and Weber both bested their Yale and UConn opponents with strong matches, while Swaffer-Selff won against UConn. Jupalli also brought out a win against UConn. Fahrmeier, Jupalli and Jingyi Peng ’22 all were defeated by Yale University in their later matches.

The Big Green returned for day two of tournament play on Sunday, winning four singles and a doubles match. Fahrmeier and Weber defeated their Brown pairing in doubles, while Dewire, Fahrmeier, Peng and Weber each took home their singles matches against their opponents from the Bears.

Football

On Saturday, Dartmouth football was able to hold their claim to the Granite Bowl trophy with a commanding 38-21 victory over No. 23 University of New Hampshire. This win brings the all-time tally of the intrastate rivalry to an even 19-19-2.

From kickoff, Dartmouth’s offensive firepower was too much for UNH, as the Big Green put together a 10-play, 75-yard first drive to open the scoring with a touchdown. As has been the case the entire season, the rushing game put up spectacular numbers with 263 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. Critical in this production was Noah Roper ’23, who stepped up in the absence of regular starter Zack Bair ’22, gaining 108 yards on only 16 carries.

Nick Howard ‘23 was responsible for all three of Dartmouth’s rushing touchdowns as well as 97 yards of his own. What really set the Big Green’s offense apart on Saturday, though, was the immaculate quarterback play of Derek Kyler ’21. Kyler went 18-of-23 to eight different receivers for a career-high 324 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Thanks in large part to his performance, the Big Green put up 604 yards of total offense, a mark they haven’t hit in the past five years.

Dartmouth’s special teams was firing as well, with Connor Davis ’22 drilling a career-long 51 yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Big Green defense also left no room to worry for the rest of the team, never allowing UNH to get too close for comfort. The only points the Wildcats were able to score in the first half came on a single play, where UNH running back Dylan Laube broke away for a 75-yard touchdown. The defense was also responsible for a key momentum shift when a second quarter interception from John Pupel ’22 resulted in the Big Green having a comfortable three score lead at the half. Worth noting as well were Jalen Mackie ’22 and Isaiah Johnson ’22, who had massive ten tackle and nine tackle games, respectively.

The undefeated squad faces another tough test on Friday as a 4-1 Columbia University team comes to Hanover.

Field Hockey

This Saturday the Dartmouth field hockey team travelled to Cambridge to compete against a formidable Harvard team, one that is undefeated in the Ivy League and ranked No. 13 in the nation. In enemy territory, the Big Green did not back down, but due to a late game surge from the Crimson, Dartmouth dropped the contest 4-0.

Until there were just two seconds left in the third quarter, the Big Green’s defense and goaltending were impenetrable. Harvard struggled to get quality chances, as the defense and midfield swarmed to the ball, tackling anyone who attempted to reach a scoring area. Key in the Dartmouth wall was goalkeeper Hatley Post ’23 who stood on her head for most of the game, recording 11 saves. The Crimson were only able to eventually break the deadlock off of a penalty corner, when they had a chance to set up and shoot. They also scored their next two goals on corners and their final score came on a rush with only two minutes remaining.

Next weekend, the team has another Ivy League game on Saturday against Columbia University, as well their senior day matchup on Sunday against the University of Maine.

Men’s Golf

On Monday, Men’s Golf finished their fall season on a high note with a second place finish in the Columbia Autumn Invitational. Twelve teams competed in the tournament and with a team score of four over par, Dartmouth was able to finish above both Columbia and Cornell, two of its biggest Ivy rivals.

Team captain Jason Liu ’21 Th’22 was yet again critical to the Big Green’s success, as he was one stroke below par and placed seventh individually. Mark Turner ’22 was also a positive for the unit, as he embodied consistency on what proved to be a challenging course. He posted back to back even rounds, resulting in a ninth place finish. Turner and Liu both were able to shoot for eagles on hole 17 and Alex Gu ’24 was able to put together an impressive string of four consecutive birdies, which contributed to his final score of one over par on the day.

The men’s golf team will look to build off a solid fall season once they return to competition in the spring.

Men’s Soccer

Over this past weekend, the Big Green men’s soccer program competed against the University of Pennsylvania in a nailbiter, leading to their third overtime finish of the season.

Dartmouth came out strong, battling with the Quakers to keep the game scoreless at the half. Goalkeeper Alex Budnik ’22 kept the Big Green in the game with five saves, and the score remained 0-0 until the final ten minutes of the match, when defender Jordan Bailon ’22 scored off an assist from Trevor Gee ’24.

Penn responded with a goal of their own just minutes later, sending the game to overtime with the score at 1-1. The first overtime period proved fruitless for both sides, but the Quakers would score in the 104th minute to take the game.

On Tuesday, the Big Green will face-off against the University of Vermont at home.

Women’s Soccer

On Saturday afternoon, women’s soccer took to the road to face off against the University of Pennsylvania Quakers in Philadelphia. While the game was off to a flying start with multiple shots on goal in the first minutes of the game leading to an early rocket in the back of the net from midfielder Izzy Glennon ’22, the Quakers answered quickly, tying the game into the second half.

The game remained tied for the first 20 minutes of the half, but a Penn goal in the 70th minute — followed by another just three minutes later — provided the Quakers a commanding lead. Despite a strong performance from Allie Winstanley ’23, who put up six shots throughout the game, three of which were on goal, the score remained 3-1 in favor of Penn at the closing whistle.

Ivy League play continues for the Big Green as they take on Columbia at home on Burnham Field next Saturday, October 23.

Sailing

Over this weekend, Dartmouth’s sailing team competed in both the 2021 Women's Atlantic Coast Championship, hosted at Harvard, and the 30th Captain Hurst Bowl, hosted by Dartmouth at Lake Mascoma.

In the Women’s Championship, Dartmouth finished 3rd out of 18 with a final score of 229, falling behind only Yale and Brown. At home in the Captain Hurst Bowl, the Big Green competed in three race sets, finishing with a final score of 256, beating out ten other teams for a strong fifth place finish.