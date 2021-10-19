Call to Lead campaign exceeds $3 billion
The College’s announcement highlighted several accomplishments of the campaign, but notably excluded investment in housing.
The Call to Lead campaign has surpassed its $3 billion target, the College announced in an article in Dartmouth News. According to the announcement, over 90,000 members of the Dartmouth community, including 56% of all Dartmouth alumni from the five schools — the undergraduate College, the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, the Thayer School of Engineering and the Tuck School of Business — contributed to the campaign.
The campaign was first announced in 2018 — after $1.6 billion had already been raised during the “silent phase,” which started in 2014 — and was expected to run through 2022. It hit 75% of its $3 billion goal in November 2019.
College President Phil Hanlon told the faculty of arts and sciences on Monday that the campaign has entered its “final phase,” according to the announcement, and that $350 million will be allocated towards three areas of priority: financial aid for families of all income levels, renovations on campus — including the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Irving Institute for Energy and Society and the Center for Engineering and Computer Science — and expanding initiatives that promote campus inclusivity and wellness, including mental health resources.
Through the Call to Lead campaign, the College has been able to offer over 300 new scholarship endowments, establish the Dartmouth Peak Performance program for student athletes, renovate the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge and Dartmouth Outing Club House and expand financial aid.
While the campaign has enabled many changes in Dartmouth’s operations, the announcement does not mention investment in housing or infrastructure; a 350-bed dorm was part of the original plan for the Call to Lead. The College did announce in July that it intended to move forward on a plan to construct a new dorm building that would open by 2023, and in March, the Board of Trustees also approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Renewal Fund that will devote additional endowment funds to funding infrastructure improvements.