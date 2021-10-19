Call to Lead campaign exceeds $3 billion

The College’s announcement highlighted several accomplishments of the campaign, but notably excluded investment in housing.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Angelina Scarlotta / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

The Call to Lead campaign has surpassed its $3 billion target, the College announced in an article in Dartmouth News. According to the announcement, over 90,000 members of the Dartmouth community, including 56% of all Dartmouth alumni from the five schools — the undergraduate College, the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, the Thayer School of Engineering and the Tuck School of Business — contributed to the campaign.

The campaign was first announced in 2018 — after $1.6 billion had already been raised during the “silent phase,” which started in 2014 — and was expected to run through 2022. It hit 75% of its $3 billion goal in November 2019.

College President Phil Hanlon told the faculty of arts and sciences on Monday that the campaign has entered its “final phase,” according to the announcement, and that $350 million will be allocated towards three areas of priority: financial aid for families of all income levels, renovations on campus — including the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Irving Institute for Energy and Society and the Center for Engineering and Computer Science — and expanding initiatives that promote campus inclusivity and wellness, including mental health resources.

Through the Call to Lead campaign, the College has been able to offer over 300 new scholarship endowments, establish the Dartmouth Peak Performance program for student athletes, renovate the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge and Dartmouth Outing Club House and expand financial aid.