Editors' Note

This week in mirror we invite you to take a break from the hustle and bustle of week three and reflect on long lines, lost traditions and more.

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

The chaos of a Dartmouth term is starting to kick in; we’ve seen students head from the stacks to the frats, swarms of ’24s anxiously waiting on frat row for rush events to begin and the sore sight of dark under eye circles from late-night study sessions. It's week three; we’ve got a lot going on. But honestly, would we want it any other way?

This week at Mirror we reflect on the long lines at DDS, what it means to be a member of the Class of 2024 and what the ’24s are looking forward to this coming year. We also speak with students preparing for medical school and seniors in classes filled with underclassmen.

For better or for worse, the Dartmouth inertia is in full swing. It can be tough to keep your feet on the ground, but there are ways to center ourselves amongst all of the excitement. Friends, family, professors are wonderful resources to reach out to when your head is spinning and you need a reset. So grab a coffee, go on a walk; enjoy the peace while it lasts, and then get back into it — you’ve made it this far!