Hanover poster store reopens with new name, location

Records, Memorabilia and Posters New Hampshire is now selling posters, tapestries and records out of a new Main Street storefront.

by Andrew Sasser |

The beloved Hanover poster store reopened on April 1 with a new name: Records, Memorabilia and Posters New Hampshire. by Reilly Olinger / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

A longtime Hanover mainstay, the Hanover poster store International DVD and Poster — recently renamed to Records, Memorabilia and Posters New Hampshire — has reopened its doors after moving from its old location on South Main Street. Store owner Bryan Smith said that the store reopened April 1 at its new location at nearby 57 South Main Street, next to the Nugget Movie Theater.

Smith, who took over the business last year , said that he decided to change the store’s name to reflect the fact that the store primarily sells records and posters. He added that the relocation process since November has been “a journey,” as the store had originally planned to move into part of the space formerly occupied by Morano Gelato.

Smith explained that his store was initially going to share Morano’s former location with The Nest, a deli slated to open in May . However, while moving his inventory into the shared space, Smith said the cafe’s owner approached him and asked if the Nest could occupy the entire space. Smith ultimately decided to move to the store’s current Main Street location after securing a three-year deal at a rate which made it “possible” for him to sustain his business and pay rent at the new location.

According to Smith, he decided to move out of the shared location because the Hanover Improvement Society — the owner of the space — stood to benefit financially from leasing out the entire store. Another reason for his move, he added, was the store’s tight quarters — with only 500 square feet, Smith said he found it difficult to fit in his store’s inventory.

The new storefront has 2,000 square feet of space, an increase from the original location’s 1,200 square feet, according to Smith. He added that with the increase in store space, he is now able to sell larger posters and tapestries.

Another benefit of the new location is that it is much more “visible,” according to Smith. He added that while there hasn’t been a “significant” change in business from the original location, he anticipates that the higher amount of foot traffic near neighboring Molly’s Restaurant and Bar and the Nugget — when it reopens — will boost sales.

“The difference between Main Street and the side streets is like night and day,” he said

Smith said that while recent cold outdoor temperatures have limited sales, when the weather improves, he plans to promote the store with a turntable and outdoor music to encourage people to “pop their heads in for a minute.”

Griffin Thomas ’24 said that he likes the new location of the store, as it is no longer “tucked away” and he’s able to see the new posters and tapestries on Main Street. Similarly, Gavin Walsh ’24 said that he had a “good time” visiting the new location and looking through the store’s selection of posters.

“I’m happy that it’s so close by so I can check it out every once in a while, even if I’m not looking for something specific,” Walsh said.

Emma Behrens, a former employee of the store, said that she was “thrilled” that the store was able to find a location closer to Main Street, which she said “desperately needs” more local-owned businesses to give Hanover “some of its charm.”

In upcoming months, Smith said his goals are to “rebuild” the store’s inventory, as the shop had stopped ordering new posters last July due to financial stresses caused by the pandemic. He added that his near-term goals include featuring more artwork from local artists — particularly that of Dartmouth students — and advertising his store’s new location.

“Even though we’re only 100 steps away from the old location, some of our customers still don’t know where we are now,” Smith said. “I want to get the word out that we’re still in town.”