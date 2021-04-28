Editors' Note

At the midway point of the term, we explore disruptions to our daily routines.

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

As we approach the midway point of the term, old routines are starting to solidify. The same long lines pile up in Collis each morning, and by the afternoon, students have migrated to the Green to bask in the sun after a surprisingly snowy start to spring. We end the day people watching in Foco or gearing up to finally finish that problem set we’ve been procrastinating all week. Maybe these routines give us comfort — something we can rely on in the midst of all this uncertainty.

This week at Mirror, we explore disruptions to these beloved routines of ours. We investigate physical disruptions — construction and renovations on Dartmouth’s campus — and how they have been sustainably built for longevity. We sit down with art history professor Mary Coffey to discuss a recent symposium on police violence and how to continue the fight against racial injustice. And Dartie returns to share her wisdom on forging and fixing friendships.

We hope this issue inspires you to spice up your routine. There are, after all, five weeks left to make the most out of this term. So, why not blitz that old friend you haven’t spoken to in a while and grab a meal? Or wake up early for a sunrike? You just might find that the best parts of Dartmouth exist outside your routine.