Commencement will be held on Memorial Field, College announces

Guests remain unable to attend regardless of vaccination status.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The change in location from the Green to Memorial Field was for physical distancing and crowd control, the College said. by Zach Kuster / The Dartmouth

In an email to members of the Class of 2021 on Wednesday afternoon, the College announced additional details for this year’s undergraduate graduation proceedings, sharing that an in-person commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 13 beginning 11 a.m. EST. A currently undetermined number of faculty and senior administrators will be allowed to attend the in-person ceremony, though seniors’ families and friends, regardless of vaccination status, will not be allowed to attend.

According to the email, to allow for COVID-19 social distancing protocols and for “organizers to manage the flow of attendees entering and exiting,” the ceremony will be held on Memorial Field instead of the usual location on the Green.

Additionally, Class Day for the Geisel School of Medicine will be held in Spaulding Auditorium on May 26. Investitures for the Tuck School of Business and the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice will take place on June 11, while the Thayer of School of Engineering will hold theirs on June 12. Investiture for the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies will be pre-recorded.

This year is the first time that the commencement ceremony will be held on Memorial Field since 1995, when then-President Bill Clinton delivered the commencement address in the stadium. The commencement ceremony was moved back to the Green the following year and has been held there ever since., according to the email sent to seniors.

The College previously announced that seniors who live on and off campus and observe the College’s twice-weekly testing schedule will be allowed to attend the in-person graduation ceremony. Seniors who study away from campus during spring term can attend the ceremony virtually or in person, provided they meet testing and quarantine requirements prior to their participation.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence could not be reached for comment by press time.