Editors' Note: Winter Carnival Special Issue 2021

by Jacob Strier and Natalie Dokken |

Source: Courtesy of Natalie Dokken and Jacob Strier

This editors’ note is featured in the 2021 Winter Carnival special issue.

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been forced into home offices and dorm rooms, left to reflect on the past and think about the future. But, though we may be separated, members of the Dartmouth community have continued to grow, learn and connect digitally behind closed doors.

In this year’s Winter Carnival special issue, we explore the theme of “Behind Closed Doors” from multiple angles. In addition to examining how several Dartmouth student and administrative organizations have adapted to the pandemic, we seek to shed light on issues and processes that typically evade the public eye. In examining College history, Greek life, accommodations and other aspects of campus, our writers have researched and recorded new student narratives worthy of sharing.

We hope that this issue affords our readers the opportunity to look behind the scenes at Dartmouth — from a safe distance, of course.

Sincerely,

Jacob and Natalie