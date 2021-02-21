Mirror Asks: Winter Edition
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of winter at Dartmouth?
Ethan August ’23: Snow.
Ella von Baeyer ’24: Puffy winter coats.
Christina Baris ’22: Conflicted. I love the snow, but I also like being able to feel my fingers when I walk outside.
Arielle Feuerstein ’24: I think of a big snow sculpture! This is my first Hanover winter so I haven’t been here to see it firsthand yet, but I've heard so much about Winter Carnival and I’ve seen photos of these insane snow sculptures on the Green.
Emma Ginsberg ’23: Frostbite, hypothermia and other temperature-related medical conditions.
Eva Legge ’22: Hiking up then butt-sliding down a snowy mountain!
Meghan Powers ’23: Snow.
Street Roberts ’24: The snow-covered Green.
Kate Yuan ’23: My eyelashes freezing and getting stuck together.
Omala Snyder ’24: Cold! But cozy.
Favorite winter activity in Hanover?
EA: Studying.
CB: A tie between skiing at the Skiway and skating on Occom. Sledding at the golf course is a close second.
AF: I’ve been having a blast ice skating on the Green.
EG: The annual snowball fight on the Green! Mercilessly obliterating my closest friends with the very frozen ground upon which they all shall fall in cold defeat always puts me in a cozy, wintery mood.
EL: Sledding on the steep hill leading down to BEMA.
MP: Sledding.
SR: Skiing.
OS: I've never been in Hanover during the winter.
KY: Skiing at the Dartmouth Skiway.
Cold weather drink of choice?
CB: Dirt Cowboy's hot chocolate for sure!
EB: Mulled wine.
AF: Definitely hot cocoa!
EG: The water thawing out of my frozen eyelashes.
EL: Warm ginger bubble tea.
MP: Coffee.
SR: Hot chocolate.
OS: Hot chocolate.
Best way to stay warm in the winter?
KY: Cuddle for warmth.
EA: Eating.
CB: Layers — lots and lots of layers!
EB: Hibernate.
AF: I’m sure everyone else already knew this, but wearing a hat makes way more of a difference than I thought it would. I now never leave my dorm without my trusty pom-pom hat.
EL: Cozied up with a latte and a great book in Still North!
MP: So many layers.
SR: Extra socks.
OS: Stay inside and turn the heat up.
Be honest: Do you like the snow?
EA: It's alright.
CB: Love it.
EB: Yes!
AF: I love the snow! I live in Maryland and it snows there, but it’s usually not enough to stick on the ground, so I always get excited seeing all the snow here.
EG: They may call it "snow," but it's a "sn-yes" from me!
EL: Coming from Texas, I LOVE the snow!
MP: Yes.
SR: Only when I’m not cold.
OS: Yes.
KY: Only when it's freshly fallen and really fluffy.
Endless humid summer or continuous chilly winter?
EA: Humid summer.
CB: Oh, chilly winter! My hair and the humidity do not mix well.
EB: Chilly winter.
AF: That’s a tough one, but I’d say continuous chilly winter. I love being able to go skiing or sledding whenever I want. It’s also easy to wear layers to warm up, but it’s a lot more difficult to cool off outside if it’s hot and humid.
EG: Summer. Who needs the cold when you're already cool?
EL: Continuous chilly winter.
MP: Chilly winter.
SR: Endless humid summer. At least the sun is out.
OS: Endless summer.
Favorite winter comfort food?
EA: Soup.
CB: Chicken noodle soup.
EB: Waffles.
AF: I’d say mac and cheese. It’s my go-to comfort food year-round, and winter is no exception.
EG: Soup!!
EL: Impossible burger and sweet potato fries from the Hop.
MP: Anything hot.
SR: Chili.
OS: Ramen.