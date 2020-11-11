Editors' Note

by Sarah Alpert and Novi Zhukovsky |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

This past weekend, the nation breathed a sigh of relief. Even if the election results didn’t satisfy everyone, at least the process was over. After long days and longer nights of refreshing electoral maps, tracking vote counts and listening to news anchors drone on in the background, Dartmouth students could finally turn back to our studies and buckle down for the final weeks of the term. In many cases, we cracked open our textbooks after popping champagne, satisfied that our campaigning efforts had paid off.

Like any election, the recent presidential race marks the closing of one chapter and the start of a new one. With the election over and the term ending soon, Dartmouth students stand at the threshold between past and future. In Mirror this week, we reflect on student involvement in recent campaigns and look forward to future political engagement. We ask students what it felt like to watch the election unfold last week, and we discuss hopes for unity under the new administration. And finally, we turn away from politics to explore the College’s decision to push finals until after Thanksgiving, and how that new schedule will impact professors and students. Processing, reflecting and moving forward take time. Before finals, holidays and the White House transition bring a new round of chaos, let’s savor the calm before the storm.