Reid Cashman named men’s hockey head coach

by Olivia Morton |

Source: Washington Capitals Photography

Reid Cashman, a former all-conference player and assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and a two-year assistant coach for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, will take over as head coach of the men’s hockey team. Athletics director Harry Sheehy announced the hiring on Monday, just over one month after the retirement of Bob Gaudet ’81 .

Cashman — who specializes in defense and penalty killing — will finish out the delayed NHL postseason with the Capitals this summer before joining the Big Green in his new role.

“I feel like I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head coach of the Dartmouth men's hockey program,” Cashman said in a press release. “For 114 years, Dartmouth has competed at the highest level and has produced Olympians, All-Americans and NHL players. Along with the great history on the ice, Dartmouth College has been one of the finest institutions in the world for more than 250 years.”

Cashman graduated from Quinnipiac in 2007 and went on to play with various American Hockey League affiliates before returning to his alma mater as a coach for five seasons. In two of those seasons, Cashman led the Bobcats to Frozen Four appearances, finishing as the national runner-up both times. Cashman then dipped into the professional coaching ranks, assisting for the Hershey Bears, Washington’s AHL affiliate, before spending the past two seasons behind the bench for the Capitals.

Cashman was a talented player during his time at Quinnipiac. A captain for his final two seasons, Cashman was an All-American every season after his rookie year. Over a decade after graduating, he still holds the school records for most points and assists as a defenseman. He was also named one of the ECAC’s Top 50 all-time players.

“I am following a legendary coach, alum and person in [Gaudet],” Cashman said in the press release. “[Gaudet] has run the program with integrity and class for the last 23 years. The standard has been set and I look forward to building on the foundation that he has laid.”

Sheehy said in the press release that he is looking forward to bringing Cashman to Hanover.

"[Cashman] possesses a great appreciation for the history and tradition of men's hockey at Dartmouth," he said. "He is a terrific fit for Dartmouth, and I could not be more excited for the future.”