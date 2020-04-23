Tuck executive director of marketing and communications dies at 49

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Edward Winchester, executive director of marketing and communications at the Tuck School of Business, died from natural causes on Wednesday. Winchester was 49.

“Ed's colleagues will remember his ready smile, quick wit, and love of music.

He was an encouraging and cheerful manager and a skilled leader, bringing his

proficiency at working with athletes to his professional career,” College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email to the Dartmouth community on Wednesday.

Winchester graduated from Carleton University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1993 and received a bachelor of applied arts from Ryerson University in 1999. Winchester came to Tuck in 2007.

Winchester worked with Tuck’s leadership to expand the school’s strategic communications efforts over almost 13 years. He also served as senior director of marketing and communications, director of communications for content strategy and co-director of Tuck Creative Services during this time, as well as a communications strategist for the offices of the president and provost from 2011 to 2012.

Winchester was a five-time member of Canada's national rowing team and a member of the Canadian team that participated in the 2000 Olympic Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. He also won a world title in the lightweight men's pair in Zagreb, Croatia in 2000.

At Dartmouth, Winchester continued to row on the Connecticut River and organized a team to row in the Head of the Charles regatta in Cambridge, Mass. each fall.

Before coming to Dartmouth, Winchester was the editor of Rowing News magazine and a former editor and publisher of AMC Outdoors magazine.

Winchester is survived by his three children.

A full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.