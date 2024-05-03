Letter to the Editor: DOC Responds to Van Usage in Facilitating Arrests

RE: Campus encampments live updates: Police apparently using Dartmouth Outing Club vans to hold removed individuals

On Wednesday night, Outdoor Programs vehicles were used to transport arrested students, faculty and community members off of the Green. We know that this caused hurt and confusion among members of the Dartmouth community and within the Dartmouth Outing Club.

Members of the DOC were not involved in this decision or usage. These vans are College property, and the decision made to use them in this way rests within the College administration. The usage of vans for removing protestors does not reflect upon the mission of our club, which is to build an inclusive and diverse community around the outdoors.

We are extremely disappointed to have seen these vans used for this purpose, when they otherwise are used for community-building activities and outdoor recreation across our organization. We hope that last night’s events do not compromise anyone’s feeling of safety and inclusion in all future DOC activities and events. We will continue to welcome all students to our meetings, spaces and trips.

Sincerely,

Madeline Wolfe, DOC President

Mateo Suarez, DOC Treasurer

Evelyn Hatem, DOC Alumni Relations Officer

Elizabeth Liu, DOC Secretary

Adrianna Drindak, DOC Stewardship Chair

Mateo Suarez ’26 is a member of The Dartmouth’s crossword team. Letters to the editor reflect the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.