Letter to the Editor: Reminders for the Protesters

Re: Police arrest 90 individuals at pro-Palestinian protest

You might remind history professor Annelise Orleck, who was arrested during the May 1 protest , that the presence of police on campus to arrest people who are in violation of College and local rules does have a precedent. For example, in April 1969, the New Hampshire National Guard arrested the students who had invaded and taken over Parkhurst. The students were sentenced to 30 days in jail. So, Dr. Orleck, don’t cry if you are not ready to accept the consequences of your actions or presence. There are quite a few alumni who support College President Sian Leah Beilock’s actions. Protesters escalated the events of Wednesday night by violating College rules, despite being warned, so Beilock just responded to their challenge. For a model of how to protest, look to the spring of 1970. There were no confrontations, no damage done to any property, respect for and from each side — and teach-ins, rather than sit-ins, which allowed both sides to learn and understand the issues at stake surrounding the Vietnam War. Based on coverage by The Dartmouth, the emphasis on education is noticeably lacking, especially on the protesters’ side. And the worst parts of the protests were the reports of antisemitism and discomfort from those not as comfortable with the messages being chanted. In an environment where respect for fellow students is supposedly a fundamental tenet, the presence of antisemitism seems supremely contradictory.

Thomas Beckmann is a member of the Class of 1973.