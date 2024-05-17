Editors’ Note: Green Key Issue 2024

This article is featured in the 2024 Green Key special issue.

Green Key weekend has finally arrived. The sun is out, the trees are in full bloom and Shaggy is in town — the markings of a spring well underway.

But as the weather warms and joy radiates through campus, we would be remiss not to acknowledge the past few weeks. We head into Green Key weekend on a campus rife with emotions — excitement for concerts and Commencement, division regarding the College administration and anticipation of the term’s final weeks. This Green Key’s special issue theme, “Keyed Up” — defined by Cambridge Dictionary as “very excited or nervous, usually before an important event” — reflects the emotional intensity defining our campus.

We dive into moments of excitement and anxiety, both past and present, from local politics to climate activism. At the same time, “Keyed Up” allows us to unlock (pun intended) the unifying elements of Dartmouth life — from theme nights at the Class of 1953 Commons to the art of designing pong tables.

We hope this special issue serves as a reminder that Green Key is one of the College’s many uniting elements. As you flip through these pages, we encourage you to appreciate the little things — a delicious meal at Foco or renting a canoe at Ledyard — that make Dartmouth, Dartmouth. We wish you a wonderful Green Key weekend and rest of spring.

With love,

Vidushi and Sophie