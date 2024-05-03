College spokesperson issues statement on student reporter arrests

This morning, a College spokesperson responded to the arrests of two reporters for The Dartmouth, who were detained while covering Wednesday night’s protests . Charlotte Hampton ’26, a news managing editor and news reporter, and Alesandra “Dre” Gonzales ’27, a news reporter and photographer, were both wearing press credentials at the time of arrest.

In an email statement to The Dartmouth, senior vice president for communications Justin Anderson wrote the following message.

“Freedom of the press is of paramount importance to our nation, and student journalists at The Dartmouth are respected members of our community,” Anderson wrote. “We understand The Dartmouth staff members who were taken into custody believe that occurred in error. We stand behind their right to vindicate that belief through the legal process.”