College clarifies stance on professor Annelise Orleck’s arrest

After being arrested during campus protests last night, Dartmouth history professor Annelise Orleck announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “banned from the campus.” According to College spokesperson Jana Barnello, in an email statement to The Dartmouth, Orleck’s prohibition was a condition “imposed by the bail commissioner,” while the College “had no intention of seeking Prof. Orleck’s exclusion from campus.”

The College “will promptly request that any errors be corrected,” Barnello added.

“As we have advised the faculty member, we are taking every reasonable step to ensure she can continue teaching classes,” Barnello wrote.

Orleck wrote on X that she has taught at the College for 34 years. She is currently teaching two history courses with a total enrollment of 61 students, according to the Office of the Registrar website.

On X, Orleck wrote that police were “brutal” to her during her arrest.

“I promise I did absolutely nothing wrong,” Orleck wrote. “I was standing with a line of women faculty in their 60s to 80s trying to protect students.”