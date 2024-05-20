Arrested students will not face suspension or expulsion

Students arrested at the May 1 protest will not face suspension or expulsion, College President Sian Leah Beilock announced during the May 20 faculty meeting. According to Beilock, the College has now concluded its disciplinary process for the arrested students and is working to get charges against students dropped.
Students will also not face changes to their scholarships or financial aid, Beilock said.
According to past reporting by The Dartmouth, 63 students faced potential disciplinary action for their participation in the May 1 protest.