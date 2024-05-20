Skip to Content, Navigation, or Footer.
May 20, 2024
Arrested students will not face suspension or expulsion

Beilock said during a faculty meeting on May 20 that College disciplinary processes for the arrested students have concluded, and the College is working to get charges dropped.

Students arrested at the May 1 protest will not face suspension or expulsion, College President Sian Leah Beilock announced during the May 20 faculty meeting. According to Beilock, the College has now concluded its disciplinary process for the arrested students and is working to get charges against students dropped.

Students will also not face changes to their scholarships or financial aid, Beilock said. 

According to past reporting by The Dartmouth, 63 students faced potential disciplinary action for their participation in the May 1 protest.

