Letter to the Editor: Replace the Human Admissions Factor

Re: College to reinstate standardized test requirement for Class of 2029

Dartmouth has now reestablished the requirement that all applicants submit standardized test scores — either the SAT or ACT. In her letter to alumni, College President Sian Beilock explained that after asking a committee to review evidence about the tests, determined that the evidence strongly suggested that the tests predicted applicants who would be most likely to succeed at Dartmouth.

It is time to take one more step in objectifying the admissions process: substitute a computer algorithm for admissions officers, assign weights to whatever factors are considered important and plug them into a computer to choose incoming classes. Ironically, dehumanizing the admissions policy will make it fairer and more humane.

Patrick Mattimore is a member of the Class of 1972. Letters to the Editor represent the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.