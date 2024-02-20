Ice skating rink on Green closes for remainder of season

On Feb. 19, the Office of Communications announced that the ice skating rink on the Green would close for the season due to “unstable ice conditions.” The announcement — which appeared on Vox Daily — also thanked the College’s Facilities Operations & Management team and Hanover town crews for maintaining the rink.

According to previous reporting from The Dartmouth, when the ice skating rink on the Green opened, ice skates were not initially offered at the rink; however, the article noted that students could access some ice skates in the Dartmouth Outdoor Rental space in Robinson Hall. During the first Dartmouth Student Government meeting of the winter term, senators discussed the possibility of funding ice skates for students to rent.

Upon the rink’s opening on Jan. 18, the College announced that free skate rentals were available for pickup and dropoff within a five-minute drive from campus at the James W. Campion Rink in West Lebanon. The stakes were purchased by the Hanover Improvement Society with a donation made by the President’s Office, according to previous reporting from The Dartmouth.