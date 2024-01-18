Ice rink on the Green opens today, skates available for free at Campion Rink

As of today, Dartmouth has opened the ice rink on the Green after its two year absence , with free skate rentals available for pickup and dropoff at the James W. Campion Rink in West Lebanon, according to College media relations strategist Jana Barnello. The rink is a five-minute drive from campus, according to Google Maps.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, community members can acquire skates at the Campion Rink by leaving a copy of their driver’s license and credit card, Barnello wrote in an email statement. Renters will be charged $50 if they fail to return the skates within three days.

According to Barnello, the President’s Office donated money to the Hanover Improvement Society — which operates the Campion Rink — to purchase the skates for the rink on the Green.

According to previous reporting from The Dartmouth, the College offered ice skate rentals on the Green two years ago. In their first meeting of the term on Jan 14., Dartmouth Student Government proposed several initiatives to provide free ice skate rental access to students.