Editor's Note

For most of my college career, Dartmouth and home represented two ends of one spectrum.

The summer after graduating high school, it seemed like my childhood home in Nebraska and I had met our expiration date. This probably comes as no surprise, and I don’t intend it to be — any soon-to-be college kid will tell you the same thing.

But what did surprise me was that I felt like I was missing something when I returned to Dartmouth for my sophomore year. But what could I possibly be lacking? During my first three terms on campus, I had done all the stereotypical “freshman year” things, and then some. I snuck out on the fire escape of Wheeler to hang out with friends, tried Jägermeister for the first time (sorry mom), had a short stint as a coxswain on the rowing team and climbed the tallest mountain in Morocco.

But even writing that sentence, I realize that I’m only just telling you the highlights. As most freshmen know, you will end up spending more time on 4FB than you would like. But I also enjoyed my classes, so that wasn’t the missing piece either.

During spring of my sophomore year, this feeling was still with me. One evening, when I had a particularly long night that stretched into the early morning, I remember thinking about home. It didn’t help that I was sitting at my dorm desk, confronted with the many photos of Nebraska that covered my wall.

I thought about climbing on top of the church that I went to growing up with two of my friends just a week before starting college. I recalled sitting out at Omaha Eppley airfield, and watching the planes go by to pass the time. Or, how my best friend would shake a magic eight ball in order to make any hard decision he had. I could smell the kabob and curry of the take-out place I worked at and reminisced how it felt to pass out after sprinting the last half mile of my cross-country race. These weren’t just the highlights; I could go on and on. This was my life.

I remember thinking in that moment that Omaha was the place where the wild things were. A fun, fantastical land that I could visit, but I could no longer stay. On the other end of the spectrum was Dartmouth, which always had its moments, but ultimately paled in comparison.

I was left to grapple with whether this was a limitation of the place, or one that I had imposed on myself. After all this time, I still don’t know if there’s a straight answer. But it did wake me up to the fact that I should try. Try to take myself a little less seriously, try to reach that feeling I had back home, try to say yes to the things that I used to.

And I don’t want to jinx it, but the start to this term has made Hanover feel more like home. The spectrum is slowly becoming a dot.

This week at Mirror, our writers explore a few staples of Dartmouth — Occom Pond, as well as alpine and backcountry skiing — and reckon with some shortcomings, including food waste and drinking culture. Finally, one writer touches base with seniors who are choosing to take a gap year following graduation.

Sadly, this is my first and last editor’s note of the term, as I’m transitioning to a new role as associate executive editor for a quarter. But if I have one thing to impart on you for this winter, it’s that you should go to where the wild things are.

See you in the spring, Mirror.