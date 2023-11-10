Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 10

Arts on campus this week include a screening of “King Kong,” a tour at the Hood and a performance from the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra.

by Riley Hawkins |

Friday, Nov. 10

At 4 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will hold a Spotlight Talk with curator Elizabeth Rice Mattison on the museum’s exhibition “Recording War.” The focus of the exhibition is how artists use their work to grapple with violence and war and their resulting trauma. This exhibition focuses on the human toll of war, especially the trauma and pain of civilians, and features European art from 1500-1900, including selections from Francisco de Goya’s famous “Disasters of War.” The Spotlight Talk is programmed in conjunction with the screening of the film “Rule of Two Walls” on Sunday.

At 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen Emerald Fennell’s newest film “Saltburn.” Featuring actors Barry Keoghan of “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria,” this gothic thriller centers around a student named Oliver and his classmate Felix as they spend the summer at Felix’s estate. “Saltburn” premiered at this year’s 50th Telluride Film Festival. The event is free and unticketed.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host the band DRUMSTICK, featuring the Bossman, a “high energy trio” that plays reggae inspired music and promises funky percussion. Tickets are $5 and available on the Sawtooth website.

Saturday, Nov. 11

At 2 p.m., the Hood will hold a Hood Highlights Tour. Some current Hood exhibitions include “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art,” an exploration of women artists in African and African diaspora art histories, Cree artist Kent Monkman’s “The Great Mystery,” an introduction to Monkman’s abstract impressionism and “Connecting Threads and Woven Stories,” an exploration of the textile arts and traditions of Southeast Asia. The tour is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Visitors should meet in the Russo Atrium five minutes before the tour begins.

At 4 p.m., the Hop will hold a Dartmouth Dance Showcase in the atrium of the Irving Institute for Energy and Society. The event will feature student-led dance troupes and a variety of dance styles. The event is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required.

At 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, there will be a screening of “King Kong” in memory and celebration of Bill Pence (1940-2022), film director emeritus at the Hop and co-founder of the Telluride Film Festival. In the late 1950s, Pence put together a rerelease of “King Kong,” with permission from the owner of Janus Films, which included material that had formerly been censored in the American 1952 rerelease. The “Uncut King Kong” became popular at colleges and universities, and it is the version we know today. Tickets are $10 through the Hopkins Center website and $5 for students.

Sunday, Nov. 12

At 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will screen “Rule of Two Walls” in the Loew Auditorium. The film is programmed in conjunction with Elizabeth Mattison’s Spotlight Talk at the Hood Museum on the exhibition “Recording War.” Directed by Ukrainian American writer and director David Gutnik, the film centers around Ukrainian artists who, amid the terrible violence ensuing within their homeland, channel their experiences into works of resistance. Tickets are $8 for the public and $5 for students, available on the Hopkins Center website.

Monday, Nov. 13

At 8 p.m., the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra will hold an open rehearsal at Rollins Chapel. The DSO is directed by Filippo Ciabatti, and this open rehearsal features a program of “The Four Seasons” of Vivaldi and “The Four Seasons” of Piazolla — together titled the “Eight Seasons.” Tickets are $15 dollars for the public, $9 for non-Dartmouth students and $5 for Dartmouth students, available through the Hop website.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center will hold a pre-show discussion in the East Reading Room at Baker-Berry Library with Ciabatti on the orchestra’s fall program titled the “Eight Seasons.” The discussion is free and open to the public, and it directly precedes the orchestra performance at 8 p.m.

At 8 p.m. the DSO will perform their fall program, the “Eight Seasons.” The performance will include Ciabatti conducting as well as guest director David Kim playing the violin. Ticketing availability can be found through the Hopkins Center box office.

Thursday, Nov. 16

From 3 to 6 p.m., the Hood will host a Maker Drop-In, a self-guided art making activity in the atrium. All materials will be provided, and community members of all ages are invited to drop in at any time during the program to try a new art medium. No experience or registration is necessary.

At 6:30 p.m., Still North Books & Bar will present an off-site book talk in the Mayer Room at the Howe Library. Marcelo Gleiser, theoretical physicist and Dartmouth physics and astronomy professor will discuss his book “The Dawn of a Mindful Universe: A Manifesto for Humanity’s Future,” which delves into curiosity and care in the age of the climate crisis. A Zoom registration link for the talk is available on the Still North website. In-person registration is not-required, and this event is free and open to the public.