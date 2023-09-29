The Look Ahead: Week 4

Cross country travels to Boston for the annual Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, women’s soccer moves forward undefeated and field hockey will take on Brown at home.

by Joanie Wood |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Sept. 29

To start off the weekend, women’s tennis is competing in the Fall Foliage Fest at home. The event runs from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Dartmouth will come back from a week break after cruising through the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Invitational on Sept. 17, where Michela Moore ’27 and Lexi Dewire ’24 won three doubles matches.

Men’s and women’s cross country are headed to Boston, Massachusetts for the weekend to run in the annual Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown at Franklin Park. The women’s race begins at noon with the men’s following at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball will travel to Ithaca, New York for a 7 p.m. game against Cornell University. The Big Green is looking for a comeback after a 1-3 loss against Harvard University and the University of New Hampshire last weekend. Volleyball now stands 3-7 for the season.

Saturday, Sept. 30

On Saturday, equestrian opens their season facing off against Stonehill College at Moreton Farms at 11 a.m. Dartmouth was ranked fourth for single discipline in a preseason poll by the The National Collegiate Equestrian Association for the second year in a row.

Field hockey will take Chase Field to play against Brown University at noon. Last weekend, Dartmouth lost their last Ivy League game to Cornell on Sept. 22 but fought hard into overtime against Colgate University on Sept. 24 for a 5-4 win.

Women’s volleyball will compete at Columbia University for their second game of the weekend in New York.

Women’s soccer will play on Burnham field against Cornell University at 3 p.m. The team has yet to lose a match this season and is coming into this game strong off last weekend’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Yale.

Men’s soccer will also compete at home this Saturday under the lights of Burnham field at 7 p.m. The Big Green is taking on the University of Pennsylvania and looking to further their standing in the conference after beating Princeton 2-1 last Saturday, advancing to 3-3.

The Big Green has the potential to overtake Penn on more than one front this weekend, as football competes in Philadelphia for a 1 p.m. match-up. Dartmouth now stands 1-1, winning their home opener against Lehigh University 34-17 and honoring Coach Teevens’s legacy in a candlelight vigil.

Men’s golf competes in the Columbia Autumn Invitational in Lake Placid, New York at Lake Placid Golf Course. Men’s golf previously competed in the Temple Invitational the weekend of Sept. 17 where they finished 14th overall.

Women’s golf competes in the Yale Invitational this Saturday and Sunday in New Haven, Connecticut. Women’s golf comes off a strong performance at thePrinceton Invitational the weekend of Sept. 17, where Katherine Sung ’24 set a program record with a 4-under 67 performance.

Sailing will disperse into competition at the Women’s Atlantic Coast Championship, the Danmark Trophy, Moody Trophy and Smith trophy at various locations along the New England Coast.

Women’s tennis continues to play in the Fall Foliage Fest.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Women’s Tennis will wrap up play in the Fall Foliage Fest.

Men’s golf continues play into day two of the Columbia Autumn Invitational.

Women’s golf continues into the second day of competition at the Yale Invitational.

Sailing continues into the second day of competition at various regattas.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Men’s soccer takes on Bryant University at Burnham field at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Women’s soccer competes against Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 7 p.m. on Jordan Field.