The Look Ahead: Week 7

As spring sports approach their end, men’s and women’s track will race in the New England Championship, baseball will face off against Sacred Heart and men’s and women’s rowing participate in several regattas.

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, May 12

Men’s and women’s track and field will travel to Boston for the New England Championship. Last weekend, the women’s team took home fourth and men’s finished sixth. DJ Matusz ’25 and Julia Fenerty ’23 were both named The Richards Group Athletes of the week after winning their respective 800 meter races last weekend in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship.

Saturday, May 13

Men’s and women’s track will finish off competition at the New England Championship. Men and women’s track will also participate in the Last Chance Meet in New Haven.

Baseball will play a double header at Sacred Heart University at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. These games will conclude the 3-36 season for the Big Green. Last weekend, the team lost two of three games against Cornell University. Dartmouth won 3-2 in the last game with Clark Gilmore ’24 and Jack Metzger ’23 having strong pitching performances to deny the Big Red a series sweep.

Sunday, May 14

Women’s rowing will wrap up its season at the Ivy League Championship on Lake Quinsigamond. On April 30, the team competed in the Women’s Eastern Sprints Invitational, with three crews advancing to petite finals. The Third Varsity Eight secured a victory in its final and the Big Green took home an overall 11th place finish out of 18 teams.

Men’s lightweight and heavyweight rowing will travel to Worcester, Massachussetts for the Eastern Sprints. The heavyweight team last competed in the Lake Morey Invite on April 29 and 30, and the team won several races to capture the Bill Cup. The lightweight team most recently fell to Cornell in the Baggaley Bowl on April 29. The team has yet to win a race this season.